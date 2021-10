'Noles in the Pros should be fun to follow in 2021 as some of the best players in the league come from Florida State. Every week we’ll run down their performance. Florida State has 33 players in the league this season, which is one of the lowest numbers they’ve had in some time. Despite the low numbers, some of the very best players in the league come from FSU, and many of those players are primed for a huge season.