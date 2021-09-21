Dine In The Shade Of An 800-Year-Old Tree At The Oak Restaurant In West Virginia

Just outside one of West Virginia’s most famed state parks you can find an unparalleled dining opportunity: The Oak Restaurant.

If you stepped inside The Oak restaurant unprepared, your first thought might be, "Look at the beautiful mural on the wall!"

And you'd be right. Sort of.

It is beautiful. But folks, that's no mural.

Only minutes down the road from the gorgeous Pipestem Resort State Park, the Oak Restaurant is located within a beautifully restored farmhouse surrounded by scenic rolling pastureland.

And certainly the most stunning feature of the landscape is the massive, 16-foot-circumference, 800-year-old oak tree spreading across the lawn, which gives the establishment its name and dominates the landscape.

Dining here in the shade of the mighty oak while looking out at the horses grazing in the pasture is truly a one-of-a-kind experience!

But it’s not only the setting you will want to savor. The restaurant features a variety of gourmet items and dishes with Appalchian flavor, with decadent desserts and a wide selection of bourbons also featured.

The Oak Restaurant is not only a fine dining establishment but part of the homestead of the owners, who have operated the restaurant and farm for over twenty years (and were married on the property years before that).

Custom woodwork accentuates the interior, and the fireplace in the lounge is original to the farmhouse. Wide windows in the main dining room provide spectacular views of the farmland and majestic oak.

The property underwent major renovations about four years ago, which both modernized the farmhouse and restored it to a more traditional, rustic decor.This property is truly part of the family, and the entire staff provides a friendly and welcoming atmosphere. The farmhouse and grounds can also be a perfect venue for a wedding or other large gathering. The restaurant’s long and rich history dates back to the early days of the Pipestem State Park, when the park’s first manager bought the farm and opened the establishment for fine dining and cocktails, then went on to spend the rest of his life here on the property.

If you’re traveling through the area at any season of the year, The Oak Restaurant is an experience you can’t afford to miss. Learn more at The Oak’s website or Facebook page . Combine it with an adventure-filled trip to the Pipestem Resort along the nearby Bluestone River for the perfect getaway into some of the state’s most scenic countryside. Be sure to call ahead for reservations!

The post Dine In The Shade Of An 800-Year-Old Tree At The Oak Restaurant In West Virginia appeared first on Only In Your State .