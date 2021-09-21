CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Help Create the Newest Popsicle Sensation

cbs17
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopsicle needs your help to create the next great flavor in the freezer section. We’ve got details on their ‘Powered by Imagination’ contest to find new jokes, artwork and flavors. You have until September 30th to enter all of your creative ideas over at popsicle.com.

www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

