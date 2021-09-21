Help Create the Newest Popsicle Sensation

Isle of Paradise is launching a Pro Glow Spray Tan Kit. The innovation was inspired by a viral TikTok trend. The at-home spray-tan kit is now available at Sephora. TikTok is a goldmine for inspiration. Whether you're an amateur hairstylist looking for new tutorials to try or a dedicated Sephora Beauty Insider always on the hunt for new products, we guarantee you'll find videos on the app that'll get your creative juices flowing. But fellow creators aren't the only group inspired by what they see. Every once in a while, a TikTok video sparks a new idea for a brand and magic happens, which is exactly what lead to Isle of Paradise's newest launch: the Pro Glow Spray Tan Kit.

