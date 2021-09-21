Help Create the Newest Popsicle Sensation

SPARCC, Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center, recently announced its partnership with The Manasota chapter of the Florida Nursery, Grower's & Landscape Association, commonly known as FNGLA. Since 2020, the Manasota chapter has selected one nonprofit organization each year to support through an outreach project that aims to help improve an outdoor space in order to make it more purposeful and enjoyable. "We have chosen to support the Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center so the employees and victims they serve have a comfortable and a relaxing place to decompress or get some fresh air," says Manasota Chapter FNGLA President John Taylor. "Our goal is to make the outdoor space low maintenance, tranquil and aesthetically pleasing."
