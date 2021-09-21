After the sub-row, the EU chief reaffirms the alliance with the US, but says there are still “a lot of questions” that need to be answered.
After the sub-row, the EU chief reaffirms the alliance with the US, but says there are still “a lot of questions” that need to be answered. The fallout between the United States and the European Union over the cancellation of a lucrative submarine deal for France last week continues to loom over this week’s United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York City.washingtonnewsday.com
Comments / 0