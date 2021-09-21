Volleyball To Face McNeese State Tonight In Lake Charles

The TSU volleyball program is back in action tonight as they'll face McNeese State at 6:30 p.m. in Lake Charles, La. The Tigers are coming off a three-game tournament at the University of Arizona as they had several matches which went down to the wire as the difference was late errors. Several players had strong outings in the tourney as Nia Ford combined for 38 digs in three games while Danielle Lilley and Chenise Cook both had 16 kills along with 40 assists from Aeris Ramsey.