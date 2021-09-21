CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

Utah's legislature may block government COVID vaccine mandates

By Ben Winslow
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1ufH_0c3gnRzD00

House Speaker Brad Wilson said legislation seeking to block the Biden administration's plans to mandate that businesses require the COVID-19 vaccine or weekly testing may be coming soon.

"I would say likely, but not for sure," he said in an interview Tuesday with FOX 13.

READ: Some Utah religions refuse to grant vaccine exemptions

Speaker Wilson, R-Kaysville, said he wants to see what the proposed federal rule says. The White House has proposed utilizing occupational safety rules to require businesses with more than 100 employees mandate the COVID-19 vaccine or require regular testing. The House Speaker was also supportive of a threatened lawsuit by Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes over the mandate.

"I don’t want anyone to misconstrue our concern about this that we’re not supportive of vaccines. Very supportive of vaccines," he said. "What we’re not supportive of is government mandating that people get vaccines and doing it in a sneaky way."

Speaker Wilson told FOX 13 that he supports a private business or organization's right to mandate the vaccine on their own — which some companies have done. It is the same approach Governor Spencer Cox has taken on vaccine mandates.

"If a private organization or employer wants to require their employees to get vaccinated, that’s a decision up to them," Speaker Wilson said.

At a recent meeting of the Utah State Legislature's Health & Human Services Interim Committee, more than a hundred people tried to push lawmakers to ban any business from requiring the COVID-19 vaccine . Speaker Wilson signaled that effort might not get very far.

"There are lawmakers that think we should prohibit employers from being able to require vaccines," he said. "I am not one of them."

The Utah State Legislature passed a bill blocking government mandates of the COVID-19 "emergency vaccine." When the FDA granted authorization for Pfizer's version, the law lapsed. That has allowed many of Utah's colleges and universities to start imposing a vaccine requirement on students, as well as the University of Utah's health care system.

The Cox administration has said it would not mandate state government employees get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, legislative leaders on Capitol Hill are ensuring more resources are available for monoclonal antibody treatments for people who do contract COVID-19. Speaker Wilson said he spoke to the Utah Department of Health to ensure it was available.

Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, also lent his support for it in a post on Twitter.

Comments / 5

Guest
7d ago

While at it, how about get rid of all other vaccine mandates as well as all other government regulations and impulsive requirements. Celebrate the freedom and personal choice!!

Reply
8
Brian Waller
7d ago

Good. Vaccine should be a personal choice not coerced onto the people

Reply
11
Related
Rock Hill Herald

Do Americans support Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate? Here’s what a new poll found

Nearly 60% of Americans surveyed in a poll support President Joe Biden’s new COVID-19 vaccine requirements. The White House announced last week that the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, is creating a rule that will require all companies with at least 100 workers to mandate COVID-19 vaccination or weekly testing for their employees before they can come to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

At least 1,700 health care workers in San Diego County have filed for Covid vaccine mandate exemptions after Biden required all hospital employees to get their shots

At least 1,700 medical workers in San Diego County have filed for COVID-19 vaccine mandate exemptions. Last week, President Joe Biden announced a new series of mandates including a requirement that all health care employees get vaccinated against the virus. However, the White House said that Americans will be allowed...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hudsonvalley360.com

Lawsuit halts vaccine mandate

UTICA — A federal court Tuesday granted a temporary restraining order against Gov. Kathy Hochul’s vaccine mandate for the state’s health care workers. The lawsuit, which was filed by 17 health care workers including doctors and nurses, alleges that the mandate nullifies federal anti-discrimination laws for “sincere religious exemptions” granted under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
UTICA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
Local
Utah Health
Local
Utah COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Utah Vaccines
State
Utah State
Big Country News

Dozens of Washington State Patrol Troopers, Corrections Workers and Others sue Inslee Over COVID Vaccine Mandate

Dozens of Washington State Patrol troopers, firefighters and other state and local government employees have sued Gov. Jay Inslee, contending that his COVID-19 vaccine mandate oversteps his legal authority and violates their constitutional rights. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Walla Walla County Superior Court, lists more than 90 individual plaintiffs....
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sean Reyes
Norristown Times Herald

Thomas L. Knapp: Biden's vaccine mandate isn't about COVID-19

"We've been patient, but our patience is wearing thin," President Joe Biden said on Sept. 9 as he announced his plan to require more than 80 million private sector American workers to consent (sic) to a COVID-19 vaccine, or submit to weekly testing, or be fired by companies with more than 100 employees (those companies will be fined $14,000, by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, for each instance of failure to enforce the edict).
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC 15 News

Unheard Concerns: Thousands blame COVID-19 vaccine for hearing problems

More than 10,000 Americans have reported tinnitus as a possible side effect of the COVID-19 vaccine, and some are now questioning why the FDA and CDC are not taking a deeper look into their claims about hearing problems. Did you experience tinnitus or other hearing issues after getting coronavirus or...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

New COVID-19 Restrictions Are Making Unvaccinated People More and More Isolated

People who have refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19 are now facing more restrictions at jobs, entertainment venues, sporting events, and restaurants. The unvaccinated say the growing limitations make them feel isolated and targeted. Experts say it’s important to understand the feelings of the unvaccinated, but add that restrictions are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Fox 13#The White House#The University Of Utah#Capitol Hill#Senate#Utahns#Intermountain
Centre Daily

ONLY one state bars employers mandating Covid-19 vaccines, this map shows

Private employers are increasingly considering whether to require proof of vaccination amid lingering COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and the rapidly spreading delta variant. But individual state regulations, some of which prohibit employers from doing just that, have added a layer of confusion. Combined with President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement affecting millions of American workers, some companies are at a loss.
PUBLIC HEALTH
floridianpress.com

Biden Declares War On Unvaccinated Americans, GOP Governors, Orders Far-Reaching New Vaccine Mandates Affecting 100 Million

President Biden declared war on nearly 80 million unvaccinated Americans as well as GOP governors, claiming “pandemic politics” actions are undermining efforts as he unveiled the most aggressive and unconstitutional COVID vaccine mandates that will force 100 million federal government workers to get the shots or lose their jobs while using his sweeping power of the office to impose stringent new mandate rules on private sector businesses.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy