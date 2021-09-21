CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

ISP Forensic Labs accreditation now includes breath alcohol instrumentation, THC quantitation

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 7 days ago
ISP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2Rek_0c3gnPDl00
ISP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1anfU6_0c3gnPDl00

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - All three Idaho State Police forensic service laboratories were recently reaccredited for another 4-year cycle by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

"The commitment and professionalism of the people in ISP Forensic Services are almost unmatched; from lab accreditation to the certification each scientist has to earn in their specific discipline," said Colonel Kedrick Wills, Director of the Idaho State Police. "The ISPFS leadership team, scientists, nurse, evidence staff, and administrative support team all work together using the best science and most current standards to forward the cause of justice and build public trust. That's something the people of Idaho and all of us at ISP can take pride in."

What is A2LA Accreditation and why is it so important to ISP Forensic Services?

A2LA is among the largest accreditation bodies in the world. ISP was accredited by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors/ Laboratory Accreditation Board (ASCLD/LAB) from 1987 to 2017 and upgraded to the international ISO 17025 accreditation program under A2LA in 2017.

The Idaho State Police has forensic science labs in Pocatello, Meridian and Coeur d'Alene.

"Work done by the ISP Crime Labs is essential to Idaho's criminal justice system, and accreditation is about maintaining public trust and confidence in that work. Our team works very hard to reach and maintain these strict standards, and international accreditation is something we're very proud of," said Matthew Gamette, the Laboratory Systems Director for Idaho State Police Forensic Services. "ISP was an early adopter of accreditation, and the agency continues to meet the most stringent forensic science standards. It ensures that our lab management includes operating and quality assurance policies and procedures that are strictly followed as a daily part of lab operations."

New this year, breath alcohol instrument calibration and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) quantitation.

"ISPFS has always performed breath alcohol instrument calibration with the strictest of scientific methods. But having outside assessors evaluate the process and results means stakeholders can have even more confidence in the laboratory system." Said Gamette. "ISPFS is one of only a few breath alcohol instrument calibration programs in the country, and that demonstrates our commitment to quality for the citizens of Idaho."

ISP Forensic Services (ISPFS) completed an intensive process to add breath alcohol instrument calibration and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) quantitation to the scope of accredited testing offered by the laboratory. While the ISP forensic laboratories have for many years, as authorized by Idaho Administrative Code, calibrated the breath testing instruments used by every law enforcement officer and law enforcement agency in Idaho, adding this level of external assessment to the program adds to public confidence.

In addition, and as requested by Governor Little and the Idaho legislature, ISPFS added tetrahydrocannabinol quantitation to the scope of accredited testing offered by the laboratory. Adding this testing to ISP labs ensures that the laboratory is externally evaluated to meet quality assurance standards and ensures the labs ability to differentiate between hemp and marijuana as defined in Idaho code.

To maintain A2LA accreditation, outside assessors independently evaluate laboratory manuals, reports, and corrective actions. Representatives of A2LA regularly visit the ISP laboratories to assess compliance to international standards and laboratory policy and procedure.

To take a virtual tour of the ISP Forensi c Labs, click HERE.

The post ISP Forensic Labs accreditation now includes breath alcohol instrumentation, THC quantitation appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
KIFI Local News 8

Town hall with Gov. Little Tuesday at 12 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho office of AARP will host a statewide telephone town hall with Idaho Governor Brad Little and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen Tuesday. The discussion will focus on the most up-to-date information related to the ongoing pandemic including hospital capacity, crisis...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
Pocatello, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Pocatello, ID
Crime & Safety
Local
Idaho Government
KIFI Local News 8

Search and rescue teams find body near Teton Pass

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) — Teton County Search & Rescue conducted a search Tuesday for a 46-year-old man at the base of Teton Pass, Wyo. After four hours of searching on foot, a team with a search dog located a body fitting Robert ‘Bob’ Lowery's description on a steep, timbered slope.
JACKSON, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forensic Science#Alcohol#Isp#Instrumentation#Isp Forensic Labs#Isp Isp Pocatello#Isp Forensic Services#The Idaho State Police#Ascld#The Isp Crime Labs#Idaho Administrative Code#Isp Forensi C Labs#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

School District 25 to reconsider mask mandate

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Pocatello-Chubbuck District 25 Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 5:30 p.m. to reconsider the adoption of the roadmap to the 2021-2022 school year. The post School District 25 to reconsider mask mandate appeared first on Local News 8.
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho gas prices hold steady

Idaho gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $3.70/g Monday, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 802 stations in Idaho. The post Idaho gas prices hold steady appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls man sentenced for drug trafficking

A 43-year-old Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 63 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Friday. The post Idaho Falls man sentenced for drug trafficking appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Civil rights complaint targets Idaho health care rationing

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An advocacy group for older adults has filed a civil rights complaint against Idaho over state crisis standards of care guidelines for hospitals overwhelmed amid the coronavirus pandemic. The group Justice in Aging wants the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Idaho’s health...
IDAHO STATE
KIFI Local News 8

Today is National Voter Registration Day

September 28 is National Voter Registration Day, a day organizers describe as a “nonpartisan civic holiday” that has been held on the fourth Tuesday of every September since 2012. The post Today is National Voter Registration Day appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
684K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy