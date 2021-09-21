ISP Forensic Labs accreditation now includes breath alcohol instrumentation, THC quantitation

ISP

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - All three Idaho State Police forensic service laboratories were recently reaccredited for another 4-year cycle by the American Association for Laboratory Accreditation (A2LA).

"The commitment and professionalism of the people in ISP Forensic Services are almost unmatched; from lab accreditation to the certification each scientist has to earn in their specific discipline," said Colonel Kedrick Wills, Director of the Idaho State Police. "The ISPFS leadership team, scientists, nurse, evidence staff, and administrative support team all work together using the best science and most current standards to forward the cause of justice and build public trust. That's something the people of Idaho and all of us at ISP can take pride in."

What is A2LA Accreditation and why is it so important to ISP Forensic Services?

A2LA is among the largest accreditation bodies in the world. ISP was accredited by the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors/ Laboratory Accreditation Board (ASCLD/LAB) from 1987 to 2017 and upgraded to the international ISO 17025 accreditation program under A2LA in 2017.

The Idaho State Police has forensic science labs in Pocatello, Meridian and Coeur d'Alene.

"Work done by the ISP Crime Labs is essential to Idaho's criminal justice system, and accreditation is about maintaining public trust and confidence in that work. Our team works very hard to reach and maintain these strict standards, and international accreditation is something we're very proud of," said Matthew Gamette, the Laboratory Systems Director for Idaho State Police Forensic Services. "ISP was an early adopter of accreditation, and the agency continues to meet the most stringent forensic science standards. It ensures that our lab management includes operating and quality assurance policies and procedures that are strictly followed as a daily part of lab operations."

New this year, breath alcohol instrument calibration and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) quantitation.

"ISPFS has always performed breath alcohol instrument calibration with the strictest of scientific methods. But having outside assessors evaluate the process and results means stakeholders can have even more confidence in the laboratory system." Said Gamette. "ISPFS is one of only a few breath alcohol instrument calibration programs in the country, and that demonstrates our commitment to quality for the citizens of Idaho."

ISP Forensic Services (ISPFS) completed an intensive process to add breath alcohol instrument calibration and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) quantitation to the scope of accredited testing offered by the laboratory. While the ISP forensic laboratories have for many years, as authorized by Idaho Administrative Code, calibrated the breath testing instruments used by every law enforcement officer and law enforcement agency in Idaho, adding this level of external assessment to the program adds to public confidence.

In addition, and as requested by Governor Little and the Idaho legislature, ISPFS added tetrahydrocannabinol quantitation to the scope of accredited testing offered by the laboratory. Adding this testing to ISP labs ensures that the laboratory is externally evaluated to meet quality assurance standards and ensures the labs ability to differentiate between hemp and marijuana as defined in Idaho code.

To maintain A2LA accreditation, outside assessors independently evaluate laboratory manuals, reports, and corrective actions. Representatives of A2LA regularly visit the ISP laboratories to assess compliance to international standards and laboratory policy and procedure.

