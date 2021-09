EDMONDS, Wash — With the new school year underway in Washington, students are adapting, once again, to changes brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. At last report, the Edmonds School Districted said not even half of its 12 to 17-year-old students were vaccinated against the virus. As a result, the district has pushed its mask rules even farther than the state's guidelines and is requiring students to wear masks inside classrooms and outdoors, as well. The rule also applies during recess.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 7 DAYS AGO