WinSouth Credit Union celebrates ribbon cutting in Moody

From The Tribune staff reports

MOODY — The new WinSouth Credit Union in Moody celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 21.

In attendance was staff from WinSouth, MACC Board of Directors and City of Moody. WinSouth Credit Union is located at 2460 Moody Parkway.

According to the WinSouth Credit Union website, WinSouth Credit Union was created in the 1950s as a safe place for Etowah Steelworkers to place their money. Etowah Steelworkers Credit Union was the credit union they turned to when needing loans to buy their first home and send their kids to college, hoping that their kids wouldn’t have to work in the steel factory-like their parents.

“WinSouth has its roots in the steel that became the backbone of the South. A tradition of more than 60 years serving Alabama families in the beautiful mountains and ridges of northeast Alabama. These are communities that have fought hard to survive and prosper. Many of them have seen huge industries come and go, but like the steelworkers, they don’t give up, and they keep re-inventing themselves,” the WinSouth Credit Union website said.