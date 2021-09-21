CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moody, AL

WinSouth Credit Union celebrates ribbon cutting in Moody

By Hannah Caver
The Trussville Tribune
The Trussville Tribune
 7 days ago

From The Tribune staff reports

MOODY — The new WinSouth Credit Union in Moody celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, September 21.

In attendance was staff from WinSouth, MACC Board of Directors and City of Moody. WinSouth Credit Union is located at 2460 Moody Parkway.

According to the WinSouth Credit Union website, WinSouth Credit Union was created in the 1950s as a safe place for Etowah Steelworkers to place their money. Etowah Steelworkers Credit Union was the credit union they turned to when needing loans to buy their first home and send their kids to college, hoping that their kids wouldn’t have to work in the steel factory-like their parents.

“WinSouth has its roots in the steel that became the backbone of the South. A tradition of more than 60 years serving Alabama families in the beautiful mountains and ridges of northeast Alabama. These are communities that have fought hard to survive and prosper. Many of them have seen huge industries come and go, but like the steelworkers, they don’t give up, and they keep re-inventing themselves,” the WinSouth Credit Union website said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orzUj_0c3gn40z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tVeU4_0c3gn40z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GwBAb_0c3gn40z00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zRFF3_0c3gn40z00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dsjoz_0c3gn40z00

Comments / 0

Related
The Trussville Tribune

Ferus Artisan Ales wins hospitality award from interior design association

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The interior design of Ferus Artisan Ales is an award-winner. The Trussville brewery on Beech Street was one of three projects by Birmingham interior design company TurnerBatson to win a 2021 IDIE Awards presented by The International Interior Design Association – Alabama Chapter (IIDA-AL). The awards showcase the […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Carroll Pharamacy extends its vision by introducing PharmD Wellness

By Hannah Caver, Sponsored Content TRUSSVILLE — The need to go beyond the dispensing aspect of pharmacy and turn to more one-on-one interactions between pharmacists and patients is precisely what Carroll Pharmacy is implementing with PharmD Wellness in their stores in Trussville and Clay.  The initial impact of the  COVID-19 pandemic was an eye-opening experience […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville company receives National Award for Outstanding Member Firm from Executive Women International

From The Tribune Staff Reports TRUSSVILLE — Amerex Corporation earned top recognition for Outstanding National Firm – Medium at the Executive Women International (EWI) Leadership Conference & Annual Meeting in Albuquerque, NM, on Friday, September 17. With more than 1,000 member companies throughout the United States and Canada, EWI was founded in 1938 as an […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
City
Union, AL
City
Moody, AL
Local
Alabama Business
The Trussville Tribune

St. Vincent’s Trussville property sells for $11.9 million

From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — St. Vincent’s Trussville has a new landlord, according to the Birmingham Business Journal. The facility is located at 7201 Happy Hollow Road just off of Deerfoot Parkway in Trussville and recently sold, the BBJ reported. The former owner, Happy Hollow Medical Properties, sold the building to Happy Hollow RIK […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy