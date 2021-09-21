Report: More than 1,800 students promoted following district's largest-ever summer school
Nearly 3,800 students attended summer sessions, with more than half that number earning promotions, Pitt County Schools reported Monday. Director of Elementary Education Lisa Tate and Director of Secondary Education Monica Jacobson told the Board of Education that more than 1,800 Pitt County Schools students were able to move to the next grade level after attending summer school and extended semester, including more than 100 who received their high school diplomas.www.reflector.com
