Disney+ Day celebration to include 'Shang-Chi,' 'Jungle Cruise' and more

The Walt Disney Company announced Tuesday what fans can expect on the inaugural Disney+ Day, which arrives Friday, Nov. 12 -- exactly two years after the streaming platform launched.

Disney+'s more than 116 million subscribers will be treated to content from brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star. Most prominently, " Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings ," starring Simu Liu and Awkwafina, will make its streaming premiere, while " Jungle Cruise ," starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will be available to all subscribers.

Additionally, the sixth installment in the "Home Alone" franchise, titled " Home Sweet Home Alone ," debuts just in time for the holidays.

Fans will get a glimpse into what's to come from Disney+ in the form of "breaking news, first looks, new trailers, exclusive clips and appearances from Disney+ creators and stars," according to a press release.

"The inaugural Disney+ Day will be a grand-scale celebration of our subscribers across the entire company," said Bob Chapek, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Company. "This day of appreciation brings to life our mission to entertain, inform and inspire fans and families around the globe through the power of unparalleled storytelling, and will become an annual tentpole event to be amplified across our global businesses."

Disney+ Day will also be celebrated at Disney Parks and Resorts around the world, Disney Cruise Line and on shopDisney.com. More news will be announced in the days leading up to the big event.

Scroll down to see a list of content premieres on Disney+ for Disney+ Day:

The streaming premiere of Marvel Studios' "Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings"

The Disney family-friendly adventure film "Jungle Cruise," available to all subscribers

The new Disney+ Original movie "Home Sweet Home Alone," a reimagining of the popular holiday franchise

An all-new original series of shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios called "Olaf Presents," which sees the beloved snowman from "Frozen" retelling several classic Disney tales as only he can

The domestic Disney+ streaming debut of fan-favorite shorts from Walt Disney Animation Studios including "Frozen Fever," Oscar-winning shorts "Feast" and ''Paperman," Oscar-nominated Mickey Mouse short, "Get A Horse!" and more

An animated short film "Ciao Alberto" from Pixar, featuring characters from this summer's animated hit breakout film "Luca"

A new short from "The Simpsons" that pays tribute to Disney+’s marquee brands

The first five episodes from season 2 of "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" from National Geographic

A special celebrating the origins and legacy of Boba Fett, the legendary bounty hunter from "Star Wars"

A special celebrating the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ with an exciting look toward the future

"Dopesick," an original series starring Michael Keaton, that will be released in international markets as part of the Star general entertainment content offering

