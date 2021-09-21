CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everbody (Still) Hurts: 10 years ago today, R.E.M. called it a day

Cover picture for the articleTen years ago today, it felt like the end of the world for R.E.M. fans, as the college radio favorites-turned-rock icons broke up for good. On September 21, 2011, the group — down to a trio of Michael Stipe, Mike Mills and Peter Buck following the 1997 departure of Bill Berry — posted a message on their website, reading, “To our Fans and Friends: As R.E.M., and as lifelong friends and co-conspirators, we have decided to call it a day as a band.”

