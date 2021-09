Sept 27 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve has said it will start to reduce its bond purchases as soon as November if the economy continues on its current track. read more. Some officials will watch the September jobs report, due Oct. 8, for a final bit of evidence that the labor market has achieved "substantial further progress" in its recovery. Others feel the benchmark has been met and are ready to start the process.

BUSINESS ・ 21 HOURS AGO