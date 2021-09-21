CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Ghost Forests Creep Up US East Coast

By Andrew Bossone, Maura Barrett
NBC Philadelphia
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShawn LaTourette sees a warning on the coast of New Jersey in the miles of Atlantic white cedar trees that have devolved into what researchers call ghost forests. It’s a term that points to the visceral changes of the landscape — going from lush green to a pale white — and the destruction of the area’s crucial role as a biodome and coastal buffer. These once-thriving forests are a direct result of climate change as the trees are suffocated by saltwater intrusion sparked by sea level rise and an uptick of hurricanes and superstorms.

