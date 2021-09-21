Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Could return Friday
Flaherty (shoulder) could be used in an opener role during one half of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Flaherty doesn't have time to build up to a true starter's workload as he recovers from the shoulder strain that has kept him out for nearly a month, but he's nearly ready to return to pitch at least an inning or two. He threw a bullpen session Tuesday, which could wind up being his final session before he returns to game action.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0