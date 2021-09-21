CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Could return Friday

 7 days ago

Flaherty (shoulder) could be used in an opener role during one half of Friday's doubleheader against the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. Flaherty doesn't have time to build up to a true starter's workload as he recovers from the shoulder strain that has kept him out for nearly a month, but he's nearly ready to return to pitch at least an inning or two. He threw a bullpen session Tuesday, which could wind up being his final session before he returns to game action.

CBS Sports

Cardinals' Edmundo Sosa: Drives in run in return

Sosa (wrist) went 1-for-5 with an RBI single in a win over the Mets on Monday. The infielder made his return to the starting nine after a four-game absence due to wrist soreness, with his two-at-bat cameo as a defensive replacement in Sunday's contest versus the Reds teeing up Monday's start. Sosa's ninth-inning RBI knock extended the Cardinals' lead to 6-0 at the time and pushed his average over eight September games to an impressive .308 (8-for-26).
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Dakota Hudson: Making another rehab start Friday

Hudson (elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. Hudson has already made four rehab starts in the minors, and he allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks over five innings during his last outing Sunday. The 26-year-old is expected to fill a relief role upon his activation from the injured list, but he clearly stretched out as a starter during the rehab stint and could be in the mix for a spot start down the stretch, especially with a doubleheader against the Cubs scheduled for Sept. 24.
