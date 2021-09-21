Cardinals' Jack Flaherty: Could return Friday

Hudson (elbow) will make a rehab start with Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Jim Hayes of Bally Sports Midwest reports. Hudson has already made four rehab starts in the minors, and he allowed one run on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks over five innings during his last outing Sunday. The 26-year-old is expected to fill a relief role upon his activation from the injured list, but he clearly stretched out as a starter during the rehab stint and could be in the mix for a spot start down the stretch, especially with a doubleheader against the Cubs scheduled for Sept. 24.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO