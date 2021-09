Diplan (2-0) earned the win Tuesday versus the Red Sox, allowing a run on one hit while striking out three in two innings. The right-hander allowed a solo home run to Hunter Renfroe in the sixth inning that put Boston ahead 2-0. Baltimore then rallied for three runs in the bottom of the sixth to put Diplan in line for his second win this year. The 25-year-old has given up just one run in his last eight innings. For the year, he owns a 4.23 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 23:14 K:BB across 27.2 innings, mainly in a low-leverage role.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO