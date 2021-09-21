Geocaching Treasure Hunt Around The Hudson Valley
Want to take the family on an outdoorsy "treasure hunt" around the Hudson Valley? This fall, you can thanks to New York State Parks and Historic Sites. If you're anything like me than you probably have no idea what Geocaching is. According to National Geographic, geocaching is "a type of global treasure hunt of people looking for caches, or hidden stashes of objects. Seekers use GPS devices to find hidden caches. Caches are the hidden treasure. After registering online, geocachers look for coordinates (the longitude and latitude) of caches."hudsonvalleycountry.com
