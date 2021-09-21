CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cory Wharton Draws Ire From 'Teen Mom' and 'The Challenge' Fans After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

By Allison Schonter
Popculture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTV reality personality Cory Wharton has landed himself in the center of controversy after he revealed his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Wharton, who has appeared on both The Challenge and Teen Mom OG, sparked backlash on Monday when he announced he would be unable to attend the upcoming reunion special for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies due to the reunion's vaccine mandate.

