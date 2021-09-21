Cory Wharton Draws Ire From 'Teen Mom' and 'The Challenge' Fans After Refusing to Get Vaccinated

Bow Wow is sending love to all of the women in his life, starting with Angela Simmons and Erica Mena. Despite things ending on the wrong foot with Erica Mena, Bow Wow recognizes that his ex-fiancée is going through a very tough time right now as she's getting a divorce from Safaree Samuels. Her dirty laundry has been aired out for the world to see, and Bow kindly let his ex know that he's thinking of her.

CELEBRITIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO