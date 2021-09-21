TSM signs Twitch streamer QTCinderella

Twitch's Matthew "Mizkif" Rinaudo has announced that he will be taking a break from the streaming platform. In a Twitlonger post, Mizkif and Maya Higa revealed that they have broken up, and will both be taking a break from streaming, in order to "process and to take care of ourselves." The two streamers had been dating for more than two years, and often co-streamed together. At this time, it's unclear how long the two streamers will be taking time off, but it seems that the break-up was a mutual one, and there are no hard feelings between them.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO