Behind Viral Videos

TSM signs Twitch streamer QTCinderella

By Kate Irwin
dotesports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwitch streamer QTCinderella has officially joined TSM as a content creator, the organization announced today. Blaire, who goes by QTCinderella on Twitch, has over 450,000 Twitch followers, 225,000 on Twitter, and 215,000 YouTube subscribers. She’s primarily known for her vibrant sense of humor, impressive baking skills, funny cosplays, and variety gaming streams. As a former professional baker, QT frequently makes cakes for other creators, like Pokimane, and does baking livestreams. QT is also known for her bright blue eyes, which are often memed in her community and make up a substantial portion of her Twitch subscriber emotes.

