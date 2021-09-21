CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, GA

Flood Advisory issued for Lowndes by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-21 13:33:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-22 13:07:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Brooks County in south central Georgia Western Lowndes County in south central Georgia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 607 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Blue Springs. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.

alerts.weather.gov

