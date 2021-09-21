How Much Longer Will (701) Remain North Dakota’s Only Area Code?

North Dakota may need to add a second area code by 2026. According to KFYR-TV, there are only 11 states that have one area code - one of those states happens to be North Dakota. But it may not be all that long until our state adds a second area code. It is reported that "Numbers with a '701' area code are projected to run out by 2026." So, if you want an OG ND area code, you should get your number switched in the next couple of years.