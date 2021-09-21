CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

How Much Longer Will (701) Remain North Dakota’s Only Area Code?

By Kori B
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

North Dakota may need to add a second area code by 2026. According to KFYR-TV, there are only 11 states that have one area code - one of those states happens to be North Dakota. But it may not be all that long until our state adds a second area code. It is reported that "Numbers with a '701' area code are projected to run out by 2026." So, if you want an OG ND area code, you should get your number switched in the next couple of years.

hot975fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Will North Dakota have to start using another area code?

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is one of eleven states with only one area code... for now. Numbers with a “701” area code are projected to run out by 2026. In order to keep just one area code, the Public Service Commission is seeking permission from the FCC to free up unused phone numbers.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota’s fight to keep the ‘701′

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to the way phone numbers are distributed in the United States, North Dakota could run out of 701 area code numbers by 2026. But some government officials are trying to preserve the ‘701.’. If you’ve been on Facebook recently, you know North Dakotans are a...
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

North Dakota’s Drought Starting loosen It’s Grip Slightly

North Dakota's drought continues over much of the state. 75% of the state remains in an "Extreme Drought", the second highest level in the drought index. I know that doesn't sound particularly encouraging, however there is some improvement statewide, according the US Department of Agriculture's drought monitor map. The "Exceptional...
ENVIRONMENT
Grand Forks Herald

Construction of oil refinery to start in 2022 near North Dakota's only national park, CEO says

BISMARCK — North Dakota regulators have determined that an oil refinery slated for construction near Theodore Roosevelt National Park has made enough headway to retain its coveted environmental permit after the developer twice took extensions on the commencement of the project. The proposed, financially troubled Davis Refinery has experienced multiple...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Daily News

This Is How Many Veterans There Are in North Dakota Compared To Other States

After nearly two decades of combat, the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan marks the end of the longest war in American history. Since 2001, nearly 2,500 American service members have been killed in the conflict -- in addition to tens of thousands of contractors, civilians, Afghan and allied military personnel.
MILITARY
kvrr.com

North Dakota petitions FCC to keep single area code

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakotans are accustomed to seven digit phone dialing because the entire state is under the 701 area code. State officials want to keep it that way. North Dakota is projected to run out of numbers under the 701 area code by 2026. So the Public Service Commission is seeking permission from federal regulators to free up unused phone numbers in order to keep just one area code.
POLITICS
Hot 97-5

Should We Have Access to Alcohol Delivery in North Dakota?

DoorDash is offering alcohol delivery in 20 states and the District of Columbia. DoorDash recently made a big delivery announcement - residents in 20 states and the District of Columbia will be able to have alcohol delivered right to their doors through the company. Of course, I had to hop on the DoorDash app and see if I could get a dozen bottles of Pink Moscato delivered to my doorstep immediately.
BISMARCK, ND
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota seeks to maintain single area code, free up unused phone numbers

North Dakota officials are seeking permission from federal regulators to free up potentially millions of unused phone numbers and keep the state under one area code. The state is projected to run out of phone numbers under the 701 area code in 2026. Many North Dakotans are accustomed to seven-digit dialing in which they omit the area code when calling locally, and state officials anticipate residents might find a switch to 10-digit dialing with a second area code cumbersome.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Area Codes#Kfyr Tv#At T
Hot 97-5

What Is The Most Dangerous Job In North Dakota? I Have My Pick

Ok, I work in radio, I'm pretty confident most people do not find that a dangerous occupation (except those that listen to me and almost fall asleep when they are driving). To me, the obvious ones are the jobs that men and women do that put their lives on the line every day. Police officers, firefighters, our military. They face the danger of the unknown.
MANDAN, ND
Hot 97-5

11 Horrifying Haunted Houses Found Only in North Dakota

North Dakota haunted houses are opening up to terrify the population this Halloween. Are you ready to check out all the scariest haunts in the state? North Dakota small towns are the perfect settings for haunted houses! Check out 11 Horrifying Haunts you can find all throughout North Dakota. The...
POLITICS
Hot 97-5

Could North Dakota Experience A Booze Shortage?

This has the potential to make last year's toilet paper shortage look like a walk in the park. Imagine walking into your favorite watering hole or liquor store and lots of empty shelves? Oh, the humanity. Safe to say that Busch Light would be the first to disappear off the shelves. At least in Bismarck Mandan am I right?
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Here Are Six Things That Cause North Dakotans To Cringe

I sat down this afternoon and thought to myself, what are the FOR SURE things that make North Dakotans - some obvious ones came to mind. I consider myself a North Dakotan now after living here for over seven years now. I have come to accept the many things that cause us to cringe, I'm sure I have left out a bunch, let me know if you have any you would like to add.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Cool 98.7

Meet Mrs. North Dakota With Ties To The Bismarck Area

Alexandra Lunseth was recently crowned Mrs. North Dakota. She will represent our state in the Mrs. America Pageant Contest coming up November 20th, where she will compete for the title of Mrs. America at the Westgate Resort in Las Vegas. I got a chance to sit down with the beauty...
BISMARCK, ND
The Dickinson Press

North Dakota's pheasant population down; grouse and partridge remain steady

State Game and Fish Department upland game supervisor Jesse Kolar said the annual upland late summer counts results were as expected, with indications that pheasant populations dropped from last year. On a positive note, sharp-tailed grouse and gray partridge numbers remained steady. The North Dakota roadside surveys, conducted in late...
POLITICS
US News and World Report

North Dakota Drought Taking Toll on Prime Pheasant Areas

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Drought that has plagued North Dakota this summer might cut into the success of the fall pheasant hunting season in a state considered one of the nation’s prime pheasant areas. Wildlife officials also are concerned about what the upcoming winter and spring might hold for the...
POLITICS
Hot 97-5

Why Was Faulty and Expired Equipment Used for DUI Stops in North Dakota?

Over the course of two years, there were 34 DUI tests given with faulty or expired equipment in North Dakota. According to KX News, out of 8,900 DUI tests administered in the past two years, 34 of those DUIs were done with faulty or expired equipment. That does equate to 99.62% of the tests being done with up-to-date equipment, so nearly 100% of the tests are supposedly accurate. But it is a little alarming that 34 people's futures were determined by DUI equipment that may or may not have been working properly.
TRAFFIC
KEVN

South Dakota’s vaccination rate remains largely unchanged on Monday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The current number of active cases in South Dakota is with 7,927. 202 people are currently hospitalized with the virus. Pennington County has 86 new cases, Lawrence County has 19 new cases, Meade County has 17 new cases, Todd County has 12 new cases, Butte County has 8 new cases, Oglala Lakota and Jackson counties have 6 new cases, Custer County has 3 new cases, Fall River County has 2 new cases, Bennett and Harding counties have 1 new case each,
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This is How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in North Dakota

Since the first death attributable to COVID-19 was reported in the United States on Feb. 29, 2020, an estimated 657,114 Americans have died — and as the delta variant spreads, that number continues to grow. Adjusting for population, there have been a total of 201 COVID-19-related deaths for every 100,000 Americans nationwide. In North Dakota, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
kxnet.com

North Dakota redistricting committee discusses draft maps for growing areas

Lawmakers whose districts grew over the last decade shared map drafts for their region. Some of the proposals, like in the Fargo and Williston areas, would add new districts entirely, meaning rural areas could soon see big changes in their representation. “The connections and the chaos in trying to figure...
MINOT, ND
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
505K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy