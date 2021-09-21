CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gabby Petito confirmed dead of homicide, autopsy finds; authorities search for fiance

By Kim Bellware, Timothy Bella
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe human remains found in a Wyoming national forest Sunday are those of Gabby Petito, the FBI confirmed Tuesday, citing autopsy results. The FBI is leading the criminal investigation into the death of the 22-year-old woman whose disappearance has attracted national attention. Officials continue to search for Ms. Petito’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, 23, nearly three weeks after he returned from a cross-country van trip without her.

