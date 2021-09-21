Tigers take second set vs. Sox: 'A good look'
DETROIT -- The Tigers and White Sox took the field in a foggy mist Tuesday afternoon just trying to play enough innings for an official game before the forecast of rain arrived. Much of Detroit’s skyline was shrouded in clouds, even the towering Renaissance Center down the street. By the time Niko Goodrum stepped to the plate with two outs and the go-ahead run on third base in the seventh inning, the sun was making an unexpected appearance.www.mlb.com
Comments / 0