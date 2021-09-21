CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tigers take second set vs. Sox: 'A good look'

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT -- The Tigers and White Sox took the field in a foggy mist Tuesday afternoon just trying to play enough innings for an official game before the forecast of rain arrived. Much of Detroit’s skyline was shrouded in clouds, even the towering Renaissance Center down the street. By the time Niko Goodrum stepped to the plate with two outs and the go-ahead run on third base in the seventh inning, the sun was making an unexpected appearance.

White Sox-Tigers postponed Wednesday

DETROIT -- Wednesday’s series finale between the Tigers and White Sox has been postponed due to inclement weather as a storm system dumped several inches of rain on the area around Comerica Park. The game will be made up on Monday in a 1:10 p.m. ET start at Comerica Park.
First Pitch: White Sox at Tigers

Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling.
Detroit Tigers game score vs. Chicago White Sox: Live scoring updates

Detroit Tigers (73-78) vs. Chicago White Sox (85-65) TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). LAST SERIES:Tigers shrugged off gut-punch vs. AL's best. Why this is hardly a fluke. • BOX SCORE. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (2-2, 4.13 ERA) vs. White Sox LHP Dallas...
Reynaldo Lopez, White Sox attempt to take series vs. Angels

The Chicago White Sox will host the Los Angeles Angels in the rubber match of a three-game set on Thursday afternoon. Chicago (83-62) cruised to a 9-3 win over the Angels in the series opener Tuesday, but Los Angeles (71-74) answered with a 3-2 victory on Wednesday. Brandon Marsh hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth to lead the Angels to a narrow win.
Rays P Dietrich Enns looks to take advantage of chance vs. Tigers

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Dietrich Enns recorded his first major-league victory during a stellar relief outing at Detroit on Saturday, and he’s expecting to get a chance to gobble up more innings on Thursday night. Manager Kevin Cash appears poised to go with right-handed opener Louis Head (1-0, 2.67 ERA)...
Detroit Tigers release lineup for second game vs. Rays

The Detroit Tigers will be looking to get back into the win column Friday night when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field in the second game of their series. Looking to avenge their 5-2 setback from last night, the Tigers will be sending Casey Mize to the mound for tonight’s game. The full lineup:
Detroit Tigers rack up 16 hits in 5-3 victory vs. White Sox for 4th straight win

Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo isn't his best against left-handed pitching, but the rookie hopes to change that moving forward. Manager AJ Hinch gave Baddoo, a lefty hitter, his latest challenge with 11 games remaining: Chicago White Sox left-hander Dallas Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young, 2017 World Series champion and two-time All-Star over his 10-year career.
White Sox vs. Tigers game Tuesday at Comerica Park moved up to 1:10 p.m.

Due to the threat of predicted heavy rain Tuesday night, the second game of the White Sox-Tigers series at Comerica Park has been moved up to 1:10 p.m. In a news release, the Tigers said fans holding tickets for the originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game can use them for the 1:10 start Tuesday or exchange them for tickets to any of the upcoming three games over Fan Appreciation Weekend, Friday through Sunday, against the Kansas City Royals.
White Sox looking to regain dominance over Tigers

The Chicago White Sox are nearing the finish line in their quest for a playoff berth, and now it looks like they will probably cross that line at the home of a division rival. Following a 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Sunday, the White Sox (85-64) have a magic number of four to clinch the American League Central Division title.
Tigers Down White Sox Again

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 Tuesday afternoon in Detroit. The Tigers have won four straight games, all over first place teams. The teams complete their series in Detroit Wednesday afternoon. Detroit now has a 27-22 season record against playoff contending teams. The Tigers are 74-78 on the season with ten games remaining, four at home.
Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox postponed due to rain, rescheduled for Monday

The Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox postponed Wednesday's game, scheduled for 1:10 p.m., because of rain at Comerica Park in Detroit. Rainfall began Tuesday evening and didn't show signs of letting up throughout Wednesday. The third matchup in the three-game series has been rescheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.,...
White Sox's Carlos Rodon: Reports soreness vs. Tigers

Rodon experienced soreness during Monday's start against Detroit, and the team is uncertain as to when he'll make his next start, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He didn't factor into the decision after allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks while striking out six over three innings.
Detroit Tigers lineup vs. Chicago White Sox: Cabrera sits, Isaac Paredes at 2B

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). LAST SERIES:Tigers shrugged off gut-punch vs. AL's best. Why this is hardly a fluke. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers LHP Tyler Alexander (2-2, 4.13 ERA) vs. White Sox LHP Dallas Kuechel (8-9, 5.23 ERA). Tigers lineup: TBA. [ How to gain...
