CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbia, MO

Hearing set for next week in state’s lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools mask mandate

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t70J0_0c3ghXD900

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A date for a first hearing has been set in the state's lawsuit seeking to overturn the Columbia Public Schools mask mandate.

Judge Brouck Jacobs will hear motions in the case on Sept. 28.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools last month -- the latest of multiple lawsuits Schmitt has filed to overturn public mask mandates. Schmitt argues in the lawsuit that school mask mandates are unreasonable and unnecessary and that they can be harmful to some children.

Schmitt last week filed a motion asking the court to make expand the la wsuit to other schools with mandates. He also filed a motion to halt those mandates immediately while the case plays out.

Columbia Public Schools' leadership implemented the mask mandate, which applies to everyone while indoors, at the start of the semester. The school board voted last week to extend the mandate after hearing public comment, most of it in support of masks in schools.

The post Hearing set for next week in state’s lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools mask mandate appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Lawsuit challenging CPS face mask mandate scheduled for hearing Tuesday

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A lawsuit challenging the face mask mandate at Columbia Public Schools is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday morning at the Boone County Courthouse. Last week, parents of children in other school districts with mask mandates asked to join CPS in defending its mandate. The parents said the removal of mask mandates will The post Lawsuit challenging CPS face mask mandate scheduled for hearing Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, MO
Education
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Missouri Government
City
Columbia, MO
Columbia, MO
Government
State
Missouri State
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia city leaders look to past task force for violence mitigation strategies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia city leaders are again looking to the 2014 Mayor's Task Force on Community Violence in response to the recent shootings on Fifth St. downtown. Police say shots were fired Sunday on Broadway and Fifth Streets, but no injuries were reported. On Sept. 18, just a block away, two people were shot The post Columbia city leaders look to past task force for violence mitigation strategies appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Miller County prosecutor to review fatal Columbia officer-involved shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Prosecutors in Miller County will review a deadly shooting involving a Columbia police officer. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says it gave the case to Miller County prosecutors for review on possible charges. The Boone County prosecutor's office says a judge appointed Miller County to serve as a special prosecutor. A Columbia The post Miller County prosecutor to review fatal Columbia officer-involved shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#The Mask#Mandates#Columbia Public Schools#Abc17news
KMIZ ABC 17 News

QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried about crime in downtown Columbia?

Shots were fired over the weekend in downtown Columbia, a week after two people were hit by bullets in the same area. Weekend shootings in the crowded downtown area are not unheard of but remain relatively uncommon. However, the crowded nature of downtown on weekend nights brings extra danger to those incidents. Are you worried The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Are you worried about crime in downtown Columbia? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

TUESDAY UPDATES: More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri

(KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported on Tuesday more than 1,500 new cases of COVID-19. According to the state's coronavirus dashboard, PCR testing added 1,115 new cases. That's below the state's daily average of 1,186 PCR cases. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 28. The additional positive tests pushed the statewide The post TUESDAY UPDATES: More than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KMIZ ABC 17 News

WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) Missouri added more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 1,385 people tested positive through the use of PCR testing. That's above the state's daily average of 1,188 cases for that testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 29. At least 675,349 The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Missouri adds more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Rumors of a gun results in Hickman High School’s homecoming dance ending early

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Hickman High School homecoming dance ended early Saturday night after school officials heard reports of someone with a gun at the dance.  Hickman High School Principal, Tony Gragnani, said in an email to parents that school staff, district security and the Columbia Police Department investigated the rumors, which were found to The post Rumors of a gun results in Hickman High School’s homecoming dance ending early appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Parents from other districts hope to join Columbia Public Schools in mask mandate defense

The parents filed the motion Wednesday. One is from the Blue Springs district and has a kindergartener with cystic fibrosis. Another is from the Park Hill district and has a child with a rare disorder that damages tissue and causes legions. The third parent is from St. Louis and has a child with microcephaly. The post Parents from other districts hope to join Columbia Public Schools in mask mandate defense appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy