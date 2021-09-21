Hearing set for next week in state’s lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools mask mandate

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

A date for a first hearing has been set in the state's lawsuit seeking to overturn the Columbia Public Schools mask mandate.

Judge Brouck Jacobs will hear motions in the case on Sept. 28.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed the lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools last month -- the latest of multiple lawsuits Schmitt has filed to overturn public mask mandates. Schmitt argues in the lawsuit that school mask mandates are unreasonable and unnecessary and that they can be harmful to some children.

Schmitt last week filed a motion asking the court to make expand the la wsuit to other schools with mandates. He also filed a motion to halt those mandates immediately while the case plays out.

Columbia Public Schools' leadership implemented the mask mandate, which applies to everyone while indoors, at the start of the semester. The school board voted last week to extend the mandate after hearing public comment, most of it in support of masks in schools.

