LSI Chemical Introduces NanoClear504 Oil Additive
LSI Chemical introduces NanoClear504, a new ready-to-use oil additive engineered for higher viscosity mineral, semi-synthetic or synthetic oils available to upgrade lubricating oils and greases. NanoClear504 is formulated with three patented chemicals: clear nano carbon particles, a Group V Ester and Group IV PAO to allow for higher thermal conductivity, wear resistance, load carrying capacity and absorption ability.www.enginebuildermag.com
Comments / 0