Dr Disrespect Says Call of Duty: Warzone Is "a Joke at This Point"

It seems that Dr Disrespect might be planning to move on from Call of Duty: Warzone. During a YouTube stream on September 20th, the two time went into great detail about his lack of interest in the game. The streamer has a penchant for going on long tirades about the games he plays, and it's not unusual for him to walk away from one for a while, only to come back shortly after. It remains to be seen if that will be the case this time, but Dr Disrespect clearly seems weary of Warzone, displaying a lack of enthusiasm for both the gameplay and its current map.