CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Youngstown, OH

Tearence Brown

Mahoning Matters
Mahoning Matters
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sharpsville, PA-57- Tearance Brown passed away on September 17, 2021 at the ER at Sharon Regional Hospital. He was born on March 18, 1964. He leaves to cherish his memory his children; Tearance, Tyresse, and Makaylia. He was preceded in death by his parents. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12noon. At Community Church of God and Christ 310 Austin Ave. Warren Oh 44485. Friends may call one prior the time of the service at the church. Committal will be at Belmont Park Cemetery, Youngstown, OH.

www.mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Mahoning Matters

Mahoning Matters

Youngstown, OH
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mahoning Matters is a civic-minded community news source for the city of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley. We were founded in October 2019 with the mission to tell the stories that matter in Mahoning County and empower citizens to engage in their community with a focus on solutions.

 http://mahoningmatters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy