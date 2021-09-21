Tearence Brown

Sharpsville, PA-57- Tearance Brown passed away on September 17, 2021 at the ER at Sharon Regional Hospital. He was born on March 18, 1964. He leaves to cherish his memory his children; Tearance, Tyresse, and Makaylia. He was preceded in death by his parents. A funeral service will be held on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12noon. At Community Church of God and Christ 310 Austin Ave. Warren Oh 44485. Friends may call one prior the time of the service at the church. Committal will be at Belmont Park Cemetery, Youngstown, OH.