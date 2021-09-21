CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Space Force reveals uniforms and Twitter can only see 'Star Trek' and 'Battlestar Galactica'

By Nate Chute, Fort Collins Coloradoan
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

The newest military branch, the U.S. Space Force , has released prototypes of uniforms for its Guardians.

The uniforms, revealed during a conference in Maryland on Tuesday, feature a dark navy coat, grey pants and six buttons, which are meant to symbolize Space Force being the sixth branch of the U.S. military, Gen. John Raymond told Military.com . In 2019, President Trump created the new branch , the first in seven decades.

Lt. Col. Alison Gonzalez, the Space Force deputy chief of strategy, was among two Guardians who modeled the new uniform. Gonzalez told Millitary.com she helped test the uniforms, ensuring they were designed with women in mind.

Here's what the uniforms look like:

Raymond noted the uniforms are just a prototype, and comment on the uniforms will be collected by Space Force in the coming months.

On Twitter, users were quick to note the similarity to those worn in classic sci-fi TV shows like "Battlestar Galactica" and "Star Trek." The response was reminiscent of Trump's reveal of the Space Force logo , which folks on Twitter said resembled the seal of Star Trek's Starfleet Command.

Here's a sampling of those comparisons:

There were other comparisons, including one to the video game Mass Effect.

Still, others wondered why Space Force remained operational with a new administration in charge.

Contributing: Mike Snider

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Space Force reveals uniforms and Twitter can only see 'Star Trek' and 'Battlestar Galactica'

State
Texas State
State
Maryland State
