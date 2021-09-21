CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

A year with Deion Sanders, JSU and HBCU football

By Steven J. Gaither
HBCU Gameday
HBCU Gameday
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZE7PL_0c3getFy00

It has been one year since Deion Sanders was introduced as head coach at Jackson State. To quote the Canadian poet Drake, nothing was the same, since September 21, 2020.

The day that “Coach Prime” officially became a reality was the day that many people who had completely ignored or discarded the 128-year-old tradition of black college football began to at least acknowledge it. There had been and continue to be many former NFL players, some of them even stars, to coach at HBCUs over the years. But there is only one Deion Sanders. This is, after all, the man who achieved a level of fame and stardom normally reserved for quarterbacks as a defensive back. If you look up the word, game-changer in the sports dictionary, you probably will find his photo.

And he became a game-changer immediately at Jackson State. The entire athletic department shifted its brand affiliation from Nike to Under Armour after his hiring. His highly entertaining press conference was followed by a Good Morning America appearance. How many other coaches in college football could pull that off? Probably not even the great Nick Saban.

Coach Prime talked about getting “dawgs” to come to play for JSU from Day One. The type of four-and-five star recruits that wouldn’t consider an FCS school in general, let alone an HBCU. By the time the winter signing day rolled around, he had a collection of FBS transfers and four-star recruits head to JSU with him — including his son’s Shilo and Shedeur.

While getting ramped up for the spring 2021 season, his first as a collegiate football coach, he seemed to make headlines daily. Whether it was hooking up with good friend Michael Strahan to get his student-athletes fitted suits, or making appeals to bowl game officials to invite his FCS HBCU program in the future, Sanders was drawing in people who may not be able to name five teams from any one HBCU conference without looking.

His commentary and the attention that it drew also rubbed many traditionalists in HBCU football the wrong way. How could someone who had no significant connection to HBCU football (although, as Sanders doesn’t mind putting out, his first wife went to FAMU) suddenly become the national mouthpiece for it? Many HBCU fans are happy for the level of exposure his presence has given, while also concerned about the long-term impact of the new world order might be when the ride is over.

Deion Sanders, JSU and the HBCU new world order

And then, the spring season started. We were in Jackson as the Coach Prime Era got started with a blowout win over Edward Waters, and the infamous press conference that followed it. By the time JSU improved to 3-0 after wins over Grambling State and Mississippi Valley State, the team had shown enough media power to have its games broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN for the rest of the spring season. Even in the three losses that followed, the Tigers remained must-see television despite the majority of Sanders’ recruits and transfers not being eligible to play.

Visibility, from Day One, has been something that Sanders has promised and delivered. His massive social media platform has become a billboard for JSU, one with the attention of people from all walks of life. Sanders has been a vocal supporter of student-athletes being able to profit off their Name, Image and Likeness. And when the new laws went into effect, his players were some of the first to take advantage of the opportunity. Shedeur Sanders just announced a deal with Beats By Dre.

Early into the 2021 fall season, Sanders’ JSU team is 2-1. He’s 5-4 as a head football coach, b ut he’s already getting mentioned for Power Five jobs. He said on Monday that he’s locked in with Jackson State. But the question remains — how long will that last?

If we’ve learned anything in the past year, it is that trying to predict what the future holds for Deion Sanders and JSU — and HBCU football as a whole — is way less entertaining than watching it all play out.

The post A year with Deion Sanders, JSU and HBCU football appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deion Sanders
Person
Nick Saban
On3.com

Paul Finebaum backs Deion Sanders for USC head coach

Could one of college football’s most charismatic head coaches be on their way to Southern California? Today on Get Up, Paul Finebaum backed Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders as the next head coach of the USC Trojans. While ESPN college football analyst Heather Dinich expressed concern due to lack...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Collegiate Football#American Football#Jackson State#Canadian#Nike#Fbs#Fcs Hbcu#Famu#Espn2#Tigers
Yardbarker

Michigan Player Compares Coaching Styles Of Jim Harbaugh, Deion Sanders

Whatever you think of Jim Harbaugh, he’s one of the most recognizable names in the coaching ranks. Deion Sanders, though, is one the most recognizable names in football. Period. Senior wide receiver Daylen Baldwin has had the unique opportunity to play for both. “It’s not really — they’re like nowhere...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Dear Florida State, fire Mike Norvell and hire Deion Sanders already

Florida State and Deion Sanders feels like a perfect match, and an ESPN analyst expects it to happen. Florida State fell to 0-2 on the season with last Saturday’s loss to Jacksonville State, the program’s first loss to an FCS program since that label has existed. Head coach Mike Norvell offered a fireable excuse for the Seminoles’ defense on the game-winning hail mary. To say Norvell is on the hot seat is an understatement.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

USC football: Deion Sanders responds to Reggie Bush's coaching search recommendation

Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders is appreciative of Reggie Bush's public recommendation for the USC Trojans' coaching vacancy, but the former Florida State star is "locked in" at his current job and focused on the task at hand. USC fired Clay Helton last week following a blowout loss to Stanford and said it would begin a national search for its next program leader.
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

USC football coaching search: Keyshawn Johnson evaluates Deion Sanders' fit with Trojans

One of college football's top jobs opened up last week when USC chose to fire Clay Helton, and the Trojans figure to have their pick of some of the top names in the sport. Although USC has not sustained success since Pete Carroll left for the Seattle Seahawks in 2010, it still boasts great resources, proud tradition and a fantastic location from a recruiting standpoint.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reveals If He’s Interested In The USC Job

USC needs a new leader after firing Clay Helton earlier this month. Believe it or not, Deion Sanders is rumored to be a potential candidate. Gus Johnson of FOX Sports said over the weekend that he has heard Sanders’ name mentioned in the USC coaching search. Beforehand, former Trojans star Reggie Bush said on Fox Sports’ Big Noon Kickoff that he believe Sanders could be the coach to lead USC back to greatness.
NFL
247Sports

Deion Sanders: Jackson State head coach undergoes surgery on dislocated toe

Jackson State football coach and retired NFL star Deion Sanders underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a dislocated toe, according to a report from TMZ Sports. Sanders' toe had been dislocated for a prolonged period of time, with the injury stemming from his football playing days, per the report. "I've been...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

USC coaching search: Deion Sanders being mentioned for USC job, per FOX Sports broadcaster

Throw in another name that’s been brought up for the vacant USC job, and it might be one that’s more than a little off the board. The Trojans’ open position was one of major interest to 2 specific members of the FOX “Big Noon Kickoff” crew as Matt Leinart and Reggie Bush are both former USC greats. On Saturday’s episode, Bush offered up one person in particular that the Trojans could reach out to: Deion Sanders.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Cowboys Coach Tracker: Former Cowboys' CB Deion Sanders Has Surgery, Won't Miss Time Coaching

Our Dallas Cowboys Coach Tracker .... keeping you informed as “America’s Team” makes coaching staff decisions ... WEDNESDAY SEPT 22: DEION SANDERS' BIG TOE Former Cowboys cornerback has toe surgery, but still plans to coach. Sanders was reportedly in so much pain he was barefooted during games and practices over the past few weeks, as reported by Kyle T. Mosley.
NFL
HBCU Gameday

HBCU Gameday

963
Followers
613
Post
133K+
Views
ABOUT

HBCU Gameday is the leader in reporting on HBCU Sports and Culture. We'll keep you up to date on the latest sports news and information that is meaningful for your favorite HBCU.

 http://www.hbcugameday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy