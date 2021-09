September 22nd, 2021 (Nashville, TN): Beth Crowley is back with another hit single full of her signature soulful lyrics and cinematic production in “Not Like This.” The song takes the listener on a heartbreaking journey through the mind and focuses on a love that’s not all Crowley wanted it to be, despite her hopes and dreams.“I wanted to play with the idea of when you get something you want but not how you wanted it. I put it in the context of a scenario where the person singing has the opportunity to be with the person she has feelings for but not under the circumstances she would have chosen.” – Beth Crowley.

