Gibson Generation Collection: Offers an Immersive, New Sonic Experience with the Exclusive Gibson Player Port™; Amythyst Kiah, Nikki Lane, and Scarypoolparty Embrace this New Evolution in Acoustic Guitar Sound
NASHVILLE, TN (September 21, 2021) A new generation of artists have arrived, and Gibson–the iconic American guitar brand–has completed a new evolution in sound for acoustic guitar players, originally conceived in 1964. From the Gibson Lab, Gibson presents the new Gibson Generation Collection of Acoustic guitars. Inspired by a 1964 blueprint from the Gibson archives and continuing Gibson’s iconic history of innovation, the Gibson Generation Collection offers a new sonic experience to HEAR MORE OF YOU, featuring balanced tone woods, and a slim comfortable neck at accessible price points.guitargirlmag.com
