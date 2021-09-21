CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
REBA MCENTIRE RELEASES “THE NIGHT THE LIGHTS WENT OUT IN GEORGIA” (ERIC KUPPUR REMIX) FROM HER UPCOMING THREE-PART BOX SET REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED OUT OCTOBER 8TH.

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReba McEntire is offering another taste of what to expect from her upcoming three-part box set REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED, releasing “The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia” (Eric Kuppur Remix) today, available to listen here. The pulsing remix offers another take on Reba’s iconic hit ahead of the full release of REMIXED, one of three collections of her forthcoming box set release on October 8, available to pre-order here. REVIVED REMIXED REVISITED is a reimagined collection of some of Reba’s most adored songs. REVIVED offers Reba’s biggest hits as they’ve evolved over the years in her live show, featuring all new arrangements of fan favorites like “Is There Life Out There” and “Can’t Even Get The Blues” recorded with Reba’s touring band. REMIXED puts a whole new spin on songs including “Little Rock” and “I’m A Survivor” and on REVISITED, Reba works with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to strip back and recut songs like “Somebody Should Leave” and “Consider Me Gone,” and it features the long-awaited pairing of Reba and Dolly Parton on the classic duet “Does He Love You.”

