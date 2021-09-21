CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

MICKEY GUYTON IS READY TO RELEASE REMEMBER HER NAME

By GGM Staff
guitargirlmag.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMickey Guyton is set to release her debut album, Remember Her Name, on Friday (September 24th). Mickey co-penned 15 of the 16 songs on the album. Remember Her Name follows the release of her critically acclaimed EP Bridges which included “Black Like Me” for which she went on to receive a historic GRAMMY nomination. Her performance on the prestigious GRAMMY show was the first by a Black female country artist and was touted by NPR as “the night’s most affecting live performance.”

guitargirlmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Mickey Guyton to Receive Breakout Artist Award at ‘CMT Artists of the Year’

Mickey Guyton, a singer-songwriter not currently lacking for informal honors, will get a formal one when CMT gives her a special “Breakout Artist of the Year” award as part of its “CMT Artists of the Year” live telecast Oct. 13. The only times the network has given out the plaudit previously is when the title was bestowed on Chris Stapleton in 2015, Kelsea Ballerini in 2016 and Ashley McBryde two years ago, all seals of early-in-the-game approval that have aged well. Of course, CMT is not exactly taking a chance on an unknown in Guyton. Although her full-length debut album (“Remember Her...
MUSIC
Dallas News

Country singer Mickey Guyton’s ‘overnight success’ was years in the making

After more than 25 years, singer Mickey Guyton remembers the moment her life changed as if it happened yesterday. She was 9 years old, sitting in the nosebleed seats at the Ballpark in Arlington, clutching her favorite pink plastic Hello Kitty cup and squinting at the field below. The Texas Rangers’ announcer asked everyone to stand for the national anthem, sung by 10-year-old Garland resident LeAnn Rimes.
ARLINGTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Robbins
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Jaden Michaels
Person
Jennifer Hanson
thecountrydaily.com

Mickey Guyton Gets Animated Before Her Album Arrives Friday

Mickey Guyton‘s album Remember My Name arrives this Friday, September 24th!. Talking about the project, Mickey says “I set out to create music that would make people feel self-empowered, loved, and comfortable with being themselves and this album holds true to all of that. I hope everyone who listens finds something that connects and speaks to them.”
MUSIC
Middletown Press

Review: Mickey Guyton soars on her powerful, personal record

“Remember Her Name," Mickey Guyton (Capitol Records Nashville) It's hard enough to be Black woman in America, but Mickey Guyton's path in country music has been especially fraught with obstacles she had to overcome. On her debut full-length album released a decade after she was initially signed to her label (a fact that itself raises questions), Guyton has proven what hasn't killed her has only made her stronger.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#If I Were A Boy#Npr#American#Forest Whitehead Words#Forest Whitehead Indigo
Black Enterprise

Country Music Star Mickey Guyton Opens Up About Running Away From Her Blackness

Black country music star Mickey Guyton enjoys a successful career—but says it took time to embrace being Black. Guyton, 37, is having the best and biggest year of her career, after spending nearly a decade struggling in Nashville. She is now the first Black female artist to be nominated in the Grammys’ country category, the first Black female artist to perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards, and the first Black woman to host the ACM Awards ceremony.
MUSIC
thefashionistastories.com

Mickey Guyton in Ulla Johnson Performing on The Today Show

Mickey Guyton performed on The Today Show this morning(September 24th) to celebrate and promote the release of her new album ''Remember Her Name'' which drops today as well. For her performance and appearance, she wore a ULLA JOHNSON PRE-FALL 2021 white ruffle knit dress which was adorned with a black ETRO belt. Love the dress but I am questioning whether or not she needed the belt because I don't think that she did.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Mickey Guyton: 'I never stood up for myself, ever'

For Mickey Guyton, the last 18 months have been nothing short of a whirlwind. The 37-year-old finally broke into the mainstream after almost 20 years of push backs with the powerful and polarising songs, Black Like Me and What Are You Going To Tell Her?. She went on to become...
CELEBRITIES
Axios

Mickey Guyton has officially arrived

Mickey Guyton's debut album, "Remember Her Name," is a watershed moment for country music, a genre with precious few commercially successful Black female artists. Why it matters: Rave reviews and industry buzz signal Guyton is ready to break into a new strata of mainstream success as country music faces an ongoing reckoning.
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Country star Mickey Guyton talks about her new album, new baby and more

As the Citi Concert series continues on TODAY, Grammy-nominated country star Mickey Guyton talks about her debut album, “Remember Her Name.” “I’ve been holding back tears all morning,” she says. “It feels so good to be here.” She also calls out her father and husband, who are in the audience for her TODAY plaza concert, and shares pictures of the new baby, Grayson.Sept. 24, 2021.
MUSIC
GreenwichTime

In 'Remember Her Name,' Mickey Guyton Is a Country Queen, Adult-Contemporary Diva and Protest Singer, Too: Album Review

Among many other reasons to applaud Mickey Guyton for her long-in-the-works debut album, give her extra credit for being the millionth country artist to sing about “Daisy Dukes” — and the first to immediately follow that with a mention of “dookie braids.” Juxtaposing a white-girl cutoffs cliché with a Black-girl hair reference figures into a song, “All American,” that brings up class, race, gender and music differences to anthemically suggest that maybe we can all just get along. That she then devotes so many other moments on the album to wondering if maybe we can’t is a big part of the considerable strength of “Remember Her Name.” It’s a record that, on one hand, credibly posits Guyton as America’s next country-pop crossover superstar and, on the other, is unflinching about addressing the obstacles that may well still stand in the way of that happening.
MUSIC
KARE

New Music Releases September 24: Coldplay, BTS, Kelly Clarkson, Mickey Guyton and More!

Happy New Music Friday! It's every audiophile's favorite day of the week, and some of our favorite artists from all different genres have blessed us with new tunes. Coldplay and BTS joined forces for a soaring new single, "My Universe," Natti Natasha and Maluma released their new collab, "Imposible Amor," and Elton John shared the latest single from his upcoming Lockdown Sessions album, a duet with Charlie Puth titled "After All."
MUSIC
106.3 Cowboy Country

Mickey Guyton Hopes Her Debut Album Makes People ‘Feel Seen’

On Friday (Sept. 24), Mickey Guyton released her long-awaited debut album, Remember Her Name. To celebrate the momentous milestone, the country star appeared on NBC’s Today Summer Concert Series, where she performed songs from her record and talked about the significance of the full-length release, her first since signing her record deal 10 years ago.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy