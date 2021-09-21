CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marathon, OH

Boston Marathon bombing survivor reunites with nurse through birth of daughter

By Katie Kindelan, ABC News
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RQ1o2_0c3ge5eF00
Kalanchoe/iStock

NEW YORK — After Jacqui Webb was injured in the Boston Marathon bombing in 2013, she spent three weeks being treated for her injuries at Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

One of the nurses who treated Webb there was Nichole Casper, a registered nurse who at the time was working in the hospital's trauma unit.

"It was a very anxiety-inducing situation, obviously," Casper told "Good Morning America" of the days and weeks following the bombing near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, which killed three people and injured more than 200. "Then you meet all these people [being treated at the hospital], and even though they were so traumatized, they were so amazing."

"Jacqui was always very gracious and very appreciative of all the care," Casper said of Webb, with whom she lost touch once Webb was discharged from Tufts.

Both Webb, now 33, and her fiance, Paul Norden, were injured near the finish line of the marathon, which they'd attended as spectators to cheer on a friend running the race.

Norden lost his right leg in the bombing and, like Webb, suffered second- and third-degree burns and shrapnel injuries.

The couple, of Stoneham, Massachusetts, had long-term plans to have children together, but put those dreams on hold after the bombing, according to Webb.

"For the first year, pretty much all we did was recover," she said. "And over the years we’ve both had additional surgeries for different marathon-related injuries, so that delayed it more."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Tommy Kirk, the child star in 'Old Yeller,' has died at 79

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Tommy Kirk, a child star who played in Disney films such as “Old Yeller” and “The Shaggy Dog,” has died. He was 79. Kirk’s longtime friend and former child star, Paul Petersen, said he was found dead in his Las Vegas home on Tuesday. The cause of death has not been released.
CELEBRITIES
WHIO Dayton

Olympic swimming champion Klete Keller pleads guilty to storming Capitol

WASHINGTON — Three-time Olympic swimmer Klete Keller pleaded guilty on Wednesday to a felony charge related to his actions on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol. Keller, 39, who won two gold medals and a silver while competing in the 2000, 2004 and 2008 Summer Olympics, pleaded guilty to one felony count of obstructing an official proceeding before Congress, according to The New York Times.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

Woman who survived Spanish flu, world war succumbs to COVID

She lived a life of adventure that spanned two continents. She fell in love with a World War II fighter pilot, barely escaped Europe ahead of Benito Mussolini’s fascists, ground steel for the U.S. war effort and advocated for her disabled daughter in a far less enlightened time. She was, her daughter said, someone who didn't make a habit of giving up.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
43K+
Followers
65K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy