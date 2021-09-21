CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tim McGraw Says 'I Wouldn't Change Anything for the World' in Birthday Tribute to Faith Hill

By Gabrielle Chung
People
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McGraw and Faith Hill tied the knot in 1996 after falling for each other during the Spontaneous Combustion tour. Tim McGraw is showing some love to wife Faith Hill on her 54th birthday. The country music star, also 54, sweetly marked the occasion on Tuesday by sharing footage from...

wivr1017.com

Tim McGraw Blames Kenny Chesney For Short-Lived Job

One of Tim McGraw's early jobs when he first moved to Nashville was playing music at a hot dog place alongside fellow up-and-comers at the time Kenny Chesney and Tracy Lawrence. The job didn't last long, as Tim tells us: “One of the jobs that I had, there was a place called Houndogs Hot Dogs that was right on the corner of where the circle is now in Nashville, where the statues are. And ‘Flash’ Flanagan was the guy who owned it. So, Kenny Chesney, Tracy Lawrence and I sat with guitars on stools just playing music for people that would come up and buy hot dogs. And we lived off those hot dogs. And I think Kenny got us fired because there were clown heads on the trash cans, and our job at the end of the night when we finished singing, we were supposed to take the clown heads, run a chain through ‘em and lock ‘em up. And I think Kenny didn’t do it one night and they got stolen, and we got fired.”
MUSIC
kicks96.com

Tim McGraw Wishes Faith Hill A Heartfelt Happy Birthday Via Social Media

Tim McGraw offered up a sweet message via social media to his wife, Faith Hill, yesterday (Tuesday, September 21st) on the occasion of her 54th birthday. He shared some footage from her 1999 music video for "Breathe" spliced with a 2001 interview he did with Diane Sawyer where he talked about being married to the superstar.
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Tim McGraw Shares First Pic From the Set of ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1883’ [Picture]

Tim McGraw turned to social media to share a picture from the set of the upcoming Yellowstone spinoff 1883, giving fans their first official look inside the production. The country superstar shared the shot below via Instagram on Thursday (Sept. 16), showing his folding chair on the outdoor set of the show. 1883 follows the early Dutton family on a harsh journey west from Texas to Montana, where they will eventually establish the sprawling ranch that provides the setting for the hit Paramount Network show.
MOVIES
wkml.com

Tim McGraw Shares His Energy Before ‘The Game’

Tim McGraw, like so many other country superstars, had to cancel his tour plans for 2020 and most of 2021 due to the pandemic, but he has been still doing a handful of concert dates this fall including an upcoming show Saturday (9/17) in Illinois. Tim’s return to the stage...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Tim McGraw Left Stunned by Unreal ‘Don’t Take the Girl’ Cover on TikTok: VIDEO

When it comes to the world of country music, superstar singer and songwriter Tim McGraw has been there and heard that. One of the best-selling music artists of all time, Tim McGraw knows what good music sounds like. So when Tik Tok star Alexandra Kay performed one of his hit songs while brewing coffee, McGraw loved what he was hearing. Kay, whose claim to fame is covering famous songs while serving up a hot cup of joe, chose a Tim McGraw tune recently. “Don’t Take the Girl” is one of the country icon’s signature and most recognizable songs.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Bobby Bones Show

"Dang, Girl!" Tim McGraw Reacts To Singer's TikTok Cover

Tim McGraw shared his reaction to a cover of one of his songs by a singer who’s gained a following of more than 2.2 million on TikTok. Earlier this summer, Alexandra Kay took to TikTok in a hotel room in Chicago, where she was playing a show later that night. Kay is a rising country artist who describes her voice as one “reminiscent of Dolly Parton, Alison Kraus and Lee Ann Womack.” As she mixed an iced coffee, Kay delivered her rendition of McGraw’s 1994 hit “Don’t Take The Girl.” She sang:
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Bobby Bones Show

Tim McGraw Is 'Hanging Out In 1883' In New Photo From The Set

Tim McGraw posted his first behind-the-scenes photo from the set of 1883, the upcoming Paramount+ series that also stars his wife and fellow country powerhouse Faith Hill. McGraw shared the new photo to his social media channels, simply capturing his chair in the forefront with set pieces in the background. “Hanging out in 1883,” the iconic country artist captioned it. 1883 is the prequel to Yellowstone, an Emmy-nominated series that launched in 2018. McGraw, playing James Dutton, previously said in a statement:
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Tim McGraw Shares New Yellowstone 1883 Image, But I'm Way More Interested In What's Going On In The Background

This holiday season will be quite the special one for Yellowstone fans, as Paramount+ will debut the highly anticipated prequel spinoff 1883 the week before Christmas. We'll be waiting a while to see star Tim McGraw in ancestral form as James Dutton for a full trailer, but the Grammy-winning musician is already giving fans behind-the-scenes shots from the set, and I can only hope that trend continues as filming goes on.
MOVIES
country1025.com

Tim McGraw Has Arrived On The Set of ‘1883’

Tim McGraw has arrived on the set of his new Paramount TV show “1883,” and is ready to get to work. McGraw will be playing James Dutton on the show, which will also star his wife Faith Hill, playing, James Dutton’s wife Margaret. Tim took to his Instagram yesterday (9/16)...
CELEBRITIES
countryfancast.com

Tim McGraw’s Childhood was Difficult in Many Ways

Country music superstar Tim McGraw's childhood certainly wasn't a fairy tale, but he didn't let the bad parts bring him down. More here. Tim McGraw’s childhood was far from a Cake walk. While promoting his latest film “The Shack,” country music star Tim McGraw opened up to The Washington Times about how his tough childhood molded him into the family-focused man he is today.
MLB
Hollywood Life

Tim McGraw’s Kids: What To Know About His 3 Beautiful Daughters With Faith Hill

Tim McGraw has three wonderful girls with his wife, Faith Hill: Gracie, Maggie, and Audrey. Learn more about all of the country icon’s daughters here!. Tim McGraw, 54, has had the type of career in country music that many musicians can’t even dream of! The singer has had numerous hits since breaking through with his 1994 album Not A Moment Too Soon. Tim has had plenty of songs that have topped the country charts, including hits like “Just To See You Smile” and “Live Like You Were Dying.” In 1996, he married fellow country star Faith Hill, 54, and the pair have had three daughters, who are all adults now!
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Kickin Country 100.5

10 Best Faith Hill Songs

When people think of the top female vocalists in country music, Faith Hill is always near the top of the list. The Star, Mississippi native — who was adopted less than one week after her birth — made the move to Nashville in 1987. Like so many other music dreamers,...
MUSIC
The Bobby Bones Show

Jason Aldean Gushes About Filming Video For Carrie Underwood Duet

Jason Aldean stepped outside of his comfort zone to shoot the video for "If I Didn't Love You," his new duet with Carrie Underwood. On Wednesday (September 8), Aldean and Underwood's new clip dropped and it sees the country titans capture the tension of the love song at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center. During the Shaun Silva-directed visual, viewers see the pair sing passionately on stage together as the clip flashes in sync with the pace of the heartbreak anthem. "Carrie was made for this song, but also for this video," Aldean said of the four-minute clip in a press release. "I'm glad that she was down to get together to make it…It’s something that turned out a little outside of what I’d normally do, which is always cool."
MUSIC

