Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce Annual ‘Neighborly Christmas’ Shows

Folk/Americana artist Cashavelly Morrison introduces the visuals for “Badlands,” a track lifted from her upcoming album, METAMORPHOSIS, slated for release October 1. Talking about the album, and the self-examination inspiring it, Cashavelly says, “It was time to step off the path that was paved by family and culture and step into the dark woods where there’s no trail. The pain of keeping all my bullshit down began to outweigh the pain it would take to finally bring it out. Once you don’t take your own bullshit you won’t take anyone else’s either and you are fucking golden ‘cause you are prepared to lose everything to live authentically.”

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO