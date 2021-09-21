Drew & Ellie Holcomb Announce Annual ‘Neighborly Christmas’ Shows
Following this month’s Moon River Music Festival – its fifth consecutive SOLD OUT installment – Drew & Ellie Holcomb have announced the return of their in-person Neighborly Christmas series. With dates confirmed this December in Memphis and Nashville, they’ve expanded the show outside of Tennessee with an additional performance in Durham, NC. Neighborly Christmas is Drew & Ellie Holcomb’s annual celebration of family and friends that includes performances of Christmas standards, original holiday tunes, and Holcomb catalog favorites. A full list of dates can be found below and tickets are on sale this Friday!guitargirlmag.com
