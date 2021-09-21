CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
As the third man charged in the poisoning of an ex-spy, Russia accuses the United Kingdom of harboring “anti-Russian sentiment.”

By Jonathan Edwards
Cover picture for the articleAs the third man charged in the poisoning of an ex-spy, Russia accuses the United Kingdom of harboring “anti-Russian sentiment.”. Russia’s Foreign Ministry accused Britain of using the case to “fuel anti-Russian feeling in British society” as British police revealed Tuesday that they are charging a third Russian suspect in connection with the poisoning of an ex-spy. Denis Sergeev, a member of Russia’s military intelligence service who purportedly used the identity “Sergey Fedotov,” is facing accusations, according to the Associated Press.

Telegraph

Salisbury poisonings: What do we know about Russian spy Denis Sergeev?

The suspected ringleader behind the attempted murder of Sergei Skripal is a decorated former soldier who rose through the ranks of Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU. Highly trained and ruthless, he is suspected of carrying out a number of operations across Europe before heading up the team that carried...
The Independent

Salisbury attack: PM calls on Russia to hand over novichok suspects as third spy charged over poisoning

Boris Johnson has today called on Russia to hand over those responsible for the Salisbury novichok poisonings after a new suspect was named.The Prime Minister told Sky News he wanted the suspects “handed over for justice” after a third Russian spy, Denis Sergeev, faces charges of attempted murder.Meanwhile, Home Secretary Priti Patel vowed that the government will be “relentless” in its pursuit of justice over the incident and told MPs in the House of Commons that ministers are “committed” to introducing new legislation to counter state threats.Former Russian military officer Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia were lucky to...
The Independent

Salisbury novichok attack: Timeline of movements by Russian ‘spies’ accused of attack

Two Russian spies charged with launching the Salisbury novichok attack arrived in the UK just two days before attempting to assassinate Sergei Skripal and fled back to Moscow hours later, police have revealed.Investigators painstakingly combed through 11,000 hours of CCTV footage to compile a timeline of the movements of two men who were using genuine Russian passports in the names of Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov, which are believed to be aliases.Theresa May said the men were members of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency, after authorities issued European Arrest Warrants and Interpol red notices.“Should either of these individuals ever...
kfgo.com

The third man: UK charges another Russian for nerve attack on double agent

LONDON (Reuters) – British police said on Tuesday a third Russian had been charged in absentia with the 2018 Novichok murder attempt on former double agent Sergei Skripal, saying they could also now confirm the three suspects were military intelligence operatives. The attack on Skripal, who sold Russian secrets to...
Vladimir Putin
Maria Zakharova
Sergei Skripal
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Denis Sergeev: Who is the ‘third man’ wanted over Salisbury poisonings?

British authorities have charged a senior Russian intelligence agent with involvement in the 2018 Salisbury poisoning, as details emerge of other attacks around the world.Denis Sergeev, who travelled to the UK under the alias Sergey Fedotov, is believed to have commanded the two GRU agents who carried out the poisoning from London.Their target was Sergei Skripal, a former Russian double agent who moved to Britain in a 2010 “spy swap”, and was living a quiet life in Salisbury.Novichok was applied to his front door on 4 March 2018, poisoning Mr Skripal and his daughter Yulia, who fell grievously ill...
Reuters

Belarus leader warns on NATO troops in Ukraine, migrant 'catastrophe'

KYIV (Reuters) - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko warned on Monday of a joint response with Russia to military exercises involving troops from NATO member countries in neighbouring Ukraine. Lukashenko, who gave no details of the response, also blamed the West for what he said was a looming humanitarian catastrophe this...
The Independent

Salisbury attack: Police officer poisoned with novichok felt like ‘life was being taken away slowly’

A police officer who was poisoned as a result of the Salisbury attack has said he felt like his “life was being taken away slowly” as he battled the nerve agent in hospital.Nick Bailey was a detective sergeant in Wiltshire Police when former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal was targeted in March 2018.Speaking at a summit in London, he described how his day had started “very normally” when he overheard radio chatter about two people found slumped on a bench.“I thought ‘I‘m a bit bored with what I’m doing, so I’ll walk down to see what’s going on’.” Mr Bailey...
