CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Ex-boyfriend was accused of sleeping with a taxi driver by her enraged father, who then stamped on her chest.

By John Edwards
washingtonnewsday.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEx-boyfriend was accused of sleeping with a taxi driver by her enraged father, who then stamped on her chest. While she was visiting her ex-house, partner’s a mother of six was covered from head to toe in injuries inflicted by her angry and jealous ex-partner. Joseph Brown, 35, who had...

washingtonnewsday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

#ShaniceYoung Black Woman Fatally Shot At Her Baby Shower While Nine Months Pregnant, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested

31-year-old Shanice Young was shot in the head in Harlem, New York. She was nine months pregnant and weeks away from giving birth to her third child. In fact, she had been walking home from her own baby shower when she was shot right in front of her daughter. Now, police are looking for a suspected shooter who is believed to be Young's ex-boyfriend.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Taxi Driver#Heroin#Taxi#Police#Jim Beam
CBS New York

Ex-Boyfriend Of Pregnant Woman Who Was Fatally Shot In Harlem Arrested, Charged With Her Murder

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman in Harlem. The woman’s ex-boyfriend, Justin Soriano, was led out of the 23rd Precinct stationhouse in handcuffs late Thursday afternoon. He was arrested Thursday morning in the Bronx. He’s accused of fatally shooting 31-year-old Shanice Young early Sunday morning on West 128th Street. Investigators say Young was returning home from her own baby shower and may have tried to break up a fight when she was shot. Her unborn baby did not survive. MORE: Shanice Young Shot To Death Coming Home From Her Baby Shower In Harlem; Police Searching For Ex-Boyfriend “Our hope here is that this apprehension begins the process of closure for the family and, just as importantly, for the community for this terrible, terrible crime,” NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. Soriano is charged with second-degree murder. It’s unclear if Young was his intended target.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
10 Tampa Bay

Polk County stabbing: Elementary school teacher accused of using scissors to stab her boyfriend to death

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Polk County School employee was arrested Friday after she reportedly stabbed her boyfriend to death Thursday night. Rosa Marie Hernandez-Rosa, 38, who is a cafeteria worker at Citrus Ridge: A Civics Academy, is being charged with second-degree homicide and tampering with evidence, the Haines City Police Department reports in a news release.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
fox4beaumont.com

Woman tells Port Arthur police that her boyfriend stabbed her

Port Arthur police responded to a stabbing tonight and found a woman with a stab wound to her back. The woman and her boyfriend got into an altercation at Ambroise Village Apartments on Highway 73, and she told police that he stabbed her in the back. Police responded to the...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Lawrence Post

Boyfriend shot his girlfriend 8 times in the stomach because ‘he thought the girl was pregnant’

According to the court documents, the 24-year-old defendant has been sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting his 21-year-old girlfriend. Prosecutors say he shot her eight times in the stomach, leaving her for dead months after she texted him the results of an inconclusive pregnancy test. The 24-year-old man by pleading down from capital to first-degree murder, 24-year-old avoided a possible death sentence on Friday. Prosecutors say he will be eligible for conditional release when he turns 65.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
987theshark.com

Florida Woman Exposes Herself During Jail Visit, Gets Arrested

One of my favorite scenes in the Starsky and Hutch movie was when they went to the jail to visit Will Farrell. It got FREAKY! That scene came to mind when I heard about today’s Florida woman story. Police say a recent visitor at the Charlotte County Jail got jiggy with it during a video chat with an incarcerated man. Here’s her pic. Investigators say they observed 38-year-old Danielle Ferrero as she talked suggestively to a prisoner via video phone. After several minutes of adult-oriented conversation, guards say they saw the woman lift her shirt to expose her breasts to the inmate. She went on to expose her chest to the inmate a total of three times. The report also states that Ferrero was seen pleasuring herself multiple times during the call. The woman was arrested and charged with exposure of sexual organs and violation of probation. Source: WFLA.com.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy