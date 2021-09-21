CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Justin Trudeau Celebrates Narrow Election Victory with Wife and Kids

By Virginia Chamlee
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his victory speech Monday, the Canadian prime minister thanked his children, saying, "Every day, you remind me of this important job that we are doing together" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrated a win in a tightly contested parliamentary election on Monday night, delivering a victory speech alongside his wife, Sophie Gregoire, and their children, Xavier and Ella-Grace while their youngest son, Hadrian, was asleep at home.

