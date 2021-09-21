Justin Trudeau Celebrates Narrow Election Victory with Wife and Kids
In his victory speech Monday, the Canadian prime minister thanked his children, saying, "Every day, you remind me of this important job that we are doing together" Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau celebrated a win in a tightly contested parliamentary election on Monday night, delivering a victory speech alongside his wife, Sophie Gregoire, and their children, Xavier and Ella-Grace while their youngest son, Hadrian, was asleep at home.people.com
