Bellaire High School Student's Reflections after Hurricane Ida

Tulane University freshman Teo Banks returned to campus Saturday afternoon to find his brand new PlayStation console missing from his dorm room at Butler House. His suitcase was on top of his bed, though he distinctly remembered leaving it in his closet when he went home to Odessa, Texas, ahead of Hurricane Ida. Most of his electronics had been unplugged from their outlets, and his roommate's Derek Jeter baseball jersey was gone. A player on Tulane's baseball team, Banks soon heard from fellow teammates that they had found personal belongings missing from their rooms, and other students throughout Butler House told him the same.

