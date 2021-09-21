Bellaire High School Student's Reflections after Hurricane Ida
I stepped out of the bathroom, feeling clean and refreshed after a nice, long, steamy shower. Draped in three warm, fluffy towels, I sashayed down the hallway to my room. “Hey, Mick!” My heart skipped a beat - I was supposed to be home alone! I whipped my head around to see my older cousin Peyton, dwarfed by two huge suitcases. “Sorry, didn’t mean to scare you!” Peyton is a graduate student at Tulane University studying law. Her semester began weeks ago. What could she possibly be doing here? On a school night, no less?thebuzzmagazines.com
