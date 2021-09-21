CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Bellaire High School Student's Reflections after Hurricane Ida

thebuzzmagazines.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI stepped out of the bathroom, feeling clean and refreshed after a nice, long, steamy shower. Draped in three warm, fluffy towels, I sashayed down the hallway to my room. “Hey, Mick!” My heart skipped a beat - I was supposed to be home alone! I whipped my head around to see my older cousin Peyton, dwarfed by two huge suitcases. “Sorry, didn’t mean to scare you!” Peyton is a graduate student at Tulane University studying law. Her semester began weeks ago. What could she possibly be doing here? On a school night, no less?

thebuzzmagazines.com

Comments / 0

Related
L'Observateur

Trip to help after Hurricane Ida reminds of state’s resiliency

Folks from the South know all about our customary hospitality. But in a part of the country all-too-familiar with natural disasters and destruction, Louisiana, the resiliency of its people is unmatched. On Aug. 29, Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana as a category four hurricane, pelting hundreds of thousands with...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
winespectator.com

Chefs Rally to Help Louisiana After Hurricane Ida

New Orleans restaurateurs felt a mix of relief and despair after Hurricane Ida passed through the city, devastating southern Louisiana and causing widespread damage from the Gulf of Mexico to New England. The city’s protective levee system held during what was the biggest storm to come so close since Hurricane Katrina made landfall 16 years earlier to the day.
LOUISIANA STATE
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney firefighter reflects on Hurricane Ida deployment

For McKinney Fire Captain Joel Hutson, going on his first hurricane deployment was eye-opening. He remembers when Hurricane Katrina came through in 2005, all he wanted to do was help. “Just like every firefighter,” he said. “They just want to go help.”. This month, he got the chance. Hutson was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Bellaire#High School#Louisiana#Tulane University#Nbc#American#Lakewood Church#The Red Cross
WAFB

Local restaurant rebuilds after Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tina Odom has been working day and night since the day after Hurricane Ida. “When we first saw it, everything was wet and the ceilings were falling down and you don’t actually take note of every little detail, we just knew that we had to get to work and that we had to get started ASAP,” said the Hill Top Inn owner.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WHNT-TV

Louisiana communities on the road to recovery after Hurricane Ida

LOUISIANA – Since Hurricane Ida made landfall in August the majority of people’s power has been restored, but the process of reconstructing their homes and communities is just beginning. One Louisiana resident just got her power back, meaning her family went three weeks without air conditioning in some of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

International High School of New Orleans launches school supply drive for River Parish students & teachers impacted by Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS – International High School of New Orleans (IHSNO) is launching a much-needed donation drive to collect school supplies for students and teachers in the River Parishes most heavily impacted by devastating Hurricane Ida. Schools in St. John, St. Charles, St. James, Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes are planning to reopen next month, and school officials in the affected parishes say there is a critical need for high-demand school supplies before students and teachers return to their classrooms.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Local Fireman helps after Hurricane Ida

Heath Orabanec of Gore is among several firemen from Oklahoma and Arkansas who recently returned from Louisiana as a member of the Arkansas Hurricane Strike Team which assisted with the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. Orabanec has served as a fire chief for Sequoyah County Rural Fire Department Dist. 1 in...
FORT SMITH, AR
WTOK-TV

ECCC nursing students donate to Hurricane Ida releif

DECATUR, Miss. (WTOK) - The Association of Student Nurses at East Central recently collected donations for Hurricane Ida relief and recovery. ASNEC is made up of first- and second-year Associate Degree Nursing students at East Central Community College. The non-perishable items were sent to Louisiana to help those affected by...
DECATUR, MS
Sentinel

Hurricane Ida forces college students to evacuate

On Aug. 29, the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Ida reached the shores of New Orleans as a category four storm with winds reaching speeds of 150 miles per hour. The hurricane set records as the second deadliest storm to hit the state. Before making its way to New...
ENVIRONMENT
NOLA.com

Tulane University students return to campus after Hurricane Ida to find valuables missing

Tulane University freshman Teo Banks returned to campus Saturday afternoon to find his brand new PlayStation console missing from his dorm room at Butler House. His suitcase was on top of his bed, though he distinctly remembered leaving it in his closet when he went home to Odessa, Texas, ahead of Hurricane Ida. Most of his electronics had been unplugged from their outlets, and his roommate's Derek Jeter baseball jersey was gone. A player on Tulane's baseball team, Banks soon heard from fellow teammates that they had found personal belongings missing from their rooms, and other students throughout Butler House told him the same.
COLLEGES
Middletown Press

Thousands of Louisiana students out of school after Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — About 70,000 students across southeast Louisiana remain out of school because of Hurricane Ida's destruction to classroom buildings a month ago, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley told lawmakers Tuesday. That's nearly 1 in 10 of Louisiana's K-12 students — largely in Terrebonne, Lafourche, Jefferson,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Current Publishing

Westfield residents deploy to help after Hurricane Ida

Two Westfield residents were among nine people from Indiana and surrounding states who deployed to Louisiana to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ida. They’re part of the Edinburgh-based nonprofit volunteer organization Civilian Crisis Response Team – Disaster Services. Westfield resident Jeremy Snarski is the executive director of Disaster Services and...
WESTFIELD, IN
Bring Me The News

Edison High School shifts to distance learning after students exposed to COVID

Students at Edison High School in Minneapolis will be learning remotely for at least the next couple of weeks after a significant COVID exposure. The move to distance learning — effective from Wednesday, Sept. 22, through Oct. 5 — comes after "a significant number of Edison students" were exposed to other students that tested positive for COVID-19, the district said Tuesday afternoon.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy