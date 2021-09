PONTIAC, Mich. — Last year was supposed to be the first year for the Detroit Auto Show, also known as the North American International Auto Show, to move to its new summer date. Then the pandemic happened, and the plan was to do the new summer show in 2021. Then the pandemic continued. So with one more revision, the show became merged with another planned car show called Motor Bella, and it was all moved to September, and up to the M1 Concourse race track in Pontiac. We were there this week, and like the Chicago show earlier this year, it was a bit strange — but it still had quite a bit of appeal, and future ones could even become better than the Detroit Show used to be.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO