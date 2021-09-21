Bastrop ranked 'gold' as scenic city

Scenic Texas announced 22 Texas cities, including Bastrop, have been recognized as 2021 Certified Scenic City award recipients through the Scenic City Certification Program, a program of the statewide nonprofit and its 17 partner organizations.The Scenic City Certification Program recognizes cities for their demonstrated commitment to high-quality scenic standards for public roadways and spaces. One city, Edinburg, has earned certification for the first time and 21 are recertifying or upgrading existing status, bringing the number of certified cities across Texas to 85. Bastrop was one of the cities upgrading its existing status, ranked up to gold.“This year followed similar trends as ...