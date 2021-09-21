CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JayDaYoungan Arrested for Accessory to Murder

By Aleia Woods
 7 days ago
JayDaYoungan was recently arrested in his home state of Louisiana on an accessory to murder charge. A rep for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed to XXL on Tuesday (Sept. 21) that the rapper, born Javorius Tykies Scott, was arrested and booked on charges of Accessory to Second-Degree Murder and Obstruction of Justice. The warrant for JayDaYoungan's arrest was in connection to a homicide in August of 2020 that reportedly took place at a trail ride in Roseland, La., which is within the state's Tangipahoa Parish.

