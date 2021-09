A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Tuesday:. Manchester City begins its quest for a fifth straight English League Cup title with a home match against third-tier Wycombe in the third round. City’s recent dominance is such that the team has won the cup six times in the last eight years. The third round is when the teams involved in European competitions this season enter the League Cup. Liverpool visits Norwich in an all-Premier League match. Other games between teams in the top flight and the lower leagues are: Queens Park Rangers vs. Everton, Sheffield United vs. Southampton, Watford vs. Stoke, Fulham vs. Leeds and Burnley vs. Rochdale.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO