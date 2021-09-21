CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

FBI: Coroner identifies remains as Gabby Petito

By ASSOCIATED PRESS
The Blade
The Blade
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29E5uM_0c3gXcNy00

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The FBI says a county coroner has confirmed that human remains found in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park are those of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, who disappeared while on a cross-country road trip with a boyfriend who is now being sought by authorities in Florida.

Teton County Coroner Brent Blue determined her manner of death was homicide, but did not disclose a cause of death pending final autopsy results, officials said Tuesday. Petito’s body was found Sunday near an undeveloped camping area that’s surrounded by woodlands and brush, located about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northeast of Jackson, Wyoming.

The FBI also requested for anyone with information about boyfriend Brian Laundrie’s role in Petito’s death to contact the agency.

Authorities renewed their search Tuesday of a swampy preserve area near the home of the boyfriend wanted for questioning in the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito, whose body was discovered at a Wyoming national park months after the pair set out on a cross-country road trip.

Police in North Port, Florida, said Tuesday morning that investigators have returned to the Carlton Reserve to look for Brian Laundrie, 23.

Investigators searched the 24,000-acre (9,700-hectare) Florida nature preserve over the weekend without success. They focused on the area after Laundrie’s parents told police he may have gone there.

Authorities are using helicopters, drones, dogs and officers in all-terrain vehicles in their search for Laundrie. About 75% of the search area is underwater.

On Monday, the FBI went to Laundrie’s parents’ home in North Port and removed several boxes and towed away a car neighbors said Laundrie’s mother typically used.

Laundrie and Petito had been living with his parents at the North Port home before the road trip on which she died.

The young couple had set out in July in a converted van to visit national parks in the West. They got into a fight along the way, and Laundrie was alone when he returned in the van to his parents’ home Sept. 1, police said.

In Wyoming, the FBI announced Sunday that agents had discovered a body on the edge of Grand Teton National Park, which the couple had visited. No details on the cause of death were released. An autopsy was set for Tuesday.

“Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found Gabby, but her family has been notified,” FBI agent Charles Jones said.

Laundrie has been named a person of interest in the case, but his whereabouts in recent days were unknown.

Petito’s father, Joseph, posted on social media an image of a broken heart above a picture of his daughter, with the message: “She touched the world.”

In an interview broadcast Monday on TV’s “Dr. Phil” show, Joseph Petito said Laundrie and his daughter had dated for 2 1/2 years, and Laundrie was “always respectful.” During the interview, which was recorded before his daughter’s body was found, Petito said the couple had taken a previous road trip to California in her car and there were no problems.

Joseph Petito said the family began worrying after several days without hearing from their daughter.

“We called Brian, we called the mom, we called the dad, we called the sister, we called every number that we could find,” Joseph Petito said. “No phone calls were picked up, no text messages were returned.”

Joseph Petito said he wants Laundrie to be held accountable for whatever part he played in his daughter’s disappearance, along with his family for protecting him.

“I hope they get what’s coming, and that includes his folks,” Joseph Petito said. “Because I’ll tell you, right now, they are just as complicit, in my book.”

The FBI said investigators are seeking information from anyone who may have seen the couple around Grand Teton.

Gabby Petito and Laundrie were childhood sweethearts who met while growing up on New York’s Long Island. His parents later moved to North Port, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Sarasota.

A man who saw Petito and Laundrie fighting in Moab, Utah, on Aug. 12 called 911 to report a domestic violence incident, according to a recording of the call obtained from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. The man said he saw Laundrie slap Petito while walking through the town and proceeded to hit her before the two got in their van and drove off.

Video released by the Moab police showed that an officer pulled the couple’s van over on the same day after it was seen speeding and hitting a curb near Arches National Park. The body-camera footage showed an upset Petito.

Laundrie said on the video that the couple had gotten into a scuffle after he climbed into the van with dirty feet. He said he did not want to pursue a domestic violence charge against Petito, who officers decided was the aggressor.

Moab police separated the couple for the night, with Laundrie checking into a motel and Petito remaining with the van.

In the footage, Gabby Petito cried as she told the officer she and Laundrie had been arguing over her excessive cleaning of the van. She told the officer she has OCD — obsessive compulsive disorder.

On “Dr. Phil,” her father said that was not literally true. She just likes to keep her living area orderly and was using slang, he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Blade

Toledo's latest homicide victim identified; was shot 4 times

A man killed in a mid-day shooting incident in central Toledo on Monday was shot four times, according to the Lucas County coroner. Richard Hernandez, 57, suffered three gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the left hand, the coroner’s office announced after completing the autopsy on Tuesday. The death was ruled a homicide.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

One dead, three injured in chain-collision crash along northbound U.S. 23

DUNDEE, Mich. — A 74-year-old motorist was pronounced dead at the scene of a chain-collision traffic accident Monday morning in Monroe County’s Dundee Township. Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough said in a news release the crash occurred shortly before 11:40 a.m. along northbound U.S. 23 near Brewer Road. He did not release the names or gender of the deceased, or names of other drivers.
MONROE COUNTY, MI
The Blade

Gabby Petito case calls into question whether all missing persons receive equal attention

When Kim Sortor heard that a 3-year-old autistic boy living down the street from her went missing last September, she immediately ran out to start looking for him. At first she called in friends to help. Then she enlisted the news media, putting a local spotlight on Braylen Noble’s case that compelled hundreds of volunteers to join in the search, independent of police, and earned his case some statewide notice. His body was found five days later in a partially drained swimming pool that had previously been searched.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Man hospitalized after North Toledo shooting

A man shot Monday evening in North Toledo was in serious condition Tuesday at a local hospital, Toledo police reported. Bobby Sawyer, 46, of the 1100 block of Brookview Drive, was shot at least once in the 800 block of Walnut Street about 5:27 p.m., and arrived soon thereafter by his own means at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
California State
North Port, FL
Government
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
Local
Florida Government
The Blade

Person dies in shooting, six others hurt over weekend

A person died after a shooting in the 2300 block of Upton Avenue Monday, Toledo police said. Police responding about 11:11 a.m. found the victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene and then transported to ProMedica Toledo Hospital where he later died.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Fatal accident overnight in Wood County

HASKINS, Ohio — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash Saturday evening, the Wood County Sheriff's office reported. Deputies responded to the crash in the 15000 block of Kind Rd. in Middleton Township shortly after 11 p.m.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Forensic Identification#Long Island#Grand Teton National Park#The Carlton Reserve
The Blade

State of Ohio offers bonuses to veterans

COLUMBUS — The end of the United States' longest war in Afghanistan is about to trigger the start of a three-year clock for its veterans to apply for cash bonuses approved by Ohio voters a dozen years ago at a time when the nation was embroiled in two post-9/11 hot spots.
OHIO STATE
The Blade

Trail's Collingwood exit reopens, but others run late

The Collingwood Boulevard exit ramp from the inbound Anthony Wayne Trail opened Friday afternoon. Because of the work-zone crossover for traffic headed downtown, though, motorists must make their lane choice for the exit before passing City Park Avenue. The ramp has a 25-mph advisory speed, but some of the drivers...
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
298K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy