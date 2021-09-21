CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Right Said Fred Loves What Drake Did With Their “I’m Too Sexy” Sample

By O
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cgUYS_0c3gXQk800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1omW2k_0c3gXQk800

Source: picture alliance / Getty

To his legion of fans, Drake can do no wrong and now you can add Right Fred Said to that list as they’re thrilled with what Drake did with their “I’m Too Sexy” sample on his Certified Lover Boy album cut, “Way Too Sexy.”

According to TMZ the English band who rose to one-hit wonder fame in the 90’s with “I’m Too Sexy” loved what Drake did with the sample and Fred andRichard Fairbrass expressed their appreciation for resurrecting interest in their decades old smash hit.

“The Right Said Fred bros tell TMZ … they were well aware of Drake’s track — which also features Future and Young Thug — and were credited as co-writers, so any fans thinking ‘Lover Boy’ ripped them off can chill.”
“They say they heard Drake’s song when it was a work in progress and absolutely loved it … adding they appreciate the rapper’s talent, creativity and sense of humor in his videos.”
The video was hella funny though. Since the release of Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy,” RSF say that they’ve seen a nice jump in their music sales, but didn’t offer any specific numbers to demonstrate just how much Drake helped put them back on the map. Regardless though, y’all know they appreciate all the love they can get.

That being said, good thing they didn’t slander Drizzy because Drake fans be going around vandalizing homes nowadays .

Comments / 0

Related
hiphopwired.com

Chloe Bailey, Doja Cat, Normani, Busta Rhymes, Lil Nas X & More Memorable Moments From 2021 MTV VMAs

MTV brought all of the stars out to Brooklyn to celebrate its 40th anniversary. The MTV Video Music Awards is STILL one of the music industry’s biggest nights where you can expect some jaw-dropping moments that will have you talking at the virtual water cooler for days. This year’s iteration of the awards show geared towards the younger crowd left much to be desired, but there were still some memorable moments and performances.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

King Yella Apologizes To Cardi B After Lying About Sleeping With Her

Over three years after he claimed to have slept with Cardi B, King Yella has finally turned to his Instagram page to issue a public apology to the “Bodak Yellow” rapper. He posted a throwback photo of the two hanging out in what appears to be a hotel room with a heartfelt caption.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Young Thug
Person
Drizzy
Person
Drake
hotnewhiphop.com

JT Refutes Pregnancy Rumors: "Had Me Feeling Weird About My Body"

Her romance with Lil Uzi Vert has been a hot topic for some time, but recently, JT faced rumors that she is with child. The City Girls rapper has a love-hate relationship with her internet followers as some are true fans who support her while others regularly criticize her career and personal decisions. After she recently took to the stage for a live performance, a video began to circulate and soon, the rapper faced gossip that she may be pregnant.
CELEBRITIES
Bossip

Joie Chavis Claps Her Birthday Cakes At ‘Club Love’ Soiree Hosted By Boo-Daddy Diddy As Bow Wow Seemingly Confirms Their Hook-Up

The sassy Libra lit up the room for a "Club Love" celebration in videos that have now surfaced online. Joie seemingly got the complete "Club Love" experience with Diddy's signature red light decor and his assortment of liquor brands he promotes in the background. The backdrop looked similar to the red-lit pool party he had this past summer, with Yung Miami being his special guest.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Right Said Fred#Creativity
wegotthiscovered.com

Drake vs. Kanye — Did Certified Loved Boy Or Donda Sell More?

It’s a tale as old as time; Drake vs. Kanye, Champagne Papi, and Yeezy. A rap rivalry we all love to revel in over and over again. Now with the new release of both of their long-awaited albums, Certified Lover Boy and Donda, the question can finally be asked — which album is doing better? Here’s the breakdown of the Drake and Kanye album sales, as well as the reception from critics and fans alike.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Funny Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Kid Cudi Reacts To His Old MySpace Bio From 2006: 'Everything I Said In This Bio, I Did'

Kid Cudi and MySpace will forever be linked (pardon the pun). It was on the once-popular social networking platform where a young Scott Mescudi first uploaded his breakout hit “Day ‘N’ Nite” and caught the attention of the music industry players who would change his life — including long-time producer Emile Haynie and Fool’s Gold co-founder DJ A-Trak, who gave Cudi his first record deal.
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Lil Duval Shames Rappers For Skipping Boosie Badazz's Film Premiere - But Not 50 Cent's

Comedian Lil Duval is never short on opinions — and he had plenty to say after 50 Cent held his star-studded premiere for his forthcoming STARZ series Black Mafia Family on Thursday night (September 23). Not long after the event went down, Lil Duval called out celebrities who supported Fiddy but didn’t show up to support Boosie Badazz and his new film My Struggle.
MOVIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
427K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy