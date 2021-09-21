CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man sentenced to 20 years for 2019 Raytown fatal shooting

By Katharine Finnerty
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 7 days ago
A Jackson County judge sentenced a Kansas City, Missouri, man to 20 years in state prison in connection with the fatal shooting outside of a pool hall in Raytown, Missouri, on March 4, 2019.

Logan England, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action for the death of Riley McCraken, 19, according to a press release from the Jackson County Prosecutor's Office.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot near Raytown Recreation, E. 63rd Street. England was identified by witnesses in a video of the shooting.

The judge sentenced England to 20 years for the second-degree murder conviction and three years for the armed criminal action conviction and set those sentences to run concurrently.

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

