Rockland County, NY

‘You can still see the dust’: Rockland County man searches for owner of photo found in rubble on 9/11

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

A Rockland County man found a picture of a boy in the rubble of ground zero on Sept. 11— 20 years later, he’s still looking for someone who can claim the photo.

Kurt Rimmel, of Suffern, says he found a picture of a little boy in a simple wooden frame on West Street on Sept. 11, right where the North Tower collapsed.

Kurt works as a grip behind the scenes in the movie industry. On the night of the Sept. 11 attacks, he and group of coworkers were asked to provide movie lights to illuminate the area near ground zero so that volunteers could potentially find survivors.

He says among all the debris on the ground, this picture of a boy stood out.

“It just seemed sentimental, a little boy's picture, and I thought, ‘I’m not going to let it get plowed up with all the rest of this debris,” he says.

Kurt still has the photo frame 20 years later wrapped up in the very handkerchief he had with him that night.

“You can see the dust still in it,” he says.

Kurt says he always wanted to find the boy in the picture, but since he's not social media savvy, his daughter convinced him to reach out to News 12 for help.

Now he's hoping to find out who this little boy is and the story behind the picture.

“I wanted to get it back to someone that it might mean something to, that was always my hope,” Kurt says.

If you have any information about the boy in the photo, contact News 12's Antoinette Biordi at abiordi@news12.com.

