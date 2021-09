DACC – 6 students, 1 staff. This totals 118 students and 12 staff. Also on Thursday, Governor DeWine discussed two matters centering on COVID and schools. Governor DeWine emphasized that keeping kids in school, in-person, five days a week, remains a priority. We know that the best way to do that is to get students vaccinated. In addition to protecting kids from the severe effects of the virus, students who are vaccinated, do not have to quarantine if exposed, which means they won’t miss out on school.

EDUCATION ・ 5 DAYS AGO