CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Pitch Perfect' Is Becoming a TV Show and It Sounds Aca-Awesome

By Alyssa Ray
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleListen up, pitches: 'Pitch Perfect' is becoming a TV show!. On Tuesday, Sept. 21, Peacock confirmed that a TV adaptation of the beloved film franchise will be heading to the NBCUniversal streaming service. However, instead of the Barden Bellas, the OG vocal villain Bumper (Adam DeVine) will be front and center. Aca-scuse us?

www.nbcchicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Hulu: 10 of the best films to watch tonight

It's only September, but if you're already looking toward spooky Halloween, Hulu has you covered. The spooky 2002 American remake of Japan's The Ring is available now, and it's just as scary as when it first came out. Sure, it may seem a bit dated that the movie that kills you seven days later is available on videotape, but the idea is the same.
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Audible Books to Listen to Right Now

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. We live in a glorious time in which it’s completely normal to fall...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Kendrick
Person
Anna Camp
Person
Rebel Wilson
Person
Brittany Snow
Person
Elizabeth Banks
Person
Skylar Astin
Person
Max Handelman
Person
Adam Devine
Variety

Netflix’s ‘The Sandman’ Debuts Stunning First Look at Dream in Opening Scene From Neil Gaiman Adaptation

Dream, Death and Desire are all finally coming to Netflix. Thirty-two years after DC Comics published the first issue of “The Sandman,” Neil Gaiman’s phantasmagoric dive into the world of dreams, Netflix unveiled the first look at its highly anticipated live-action adaptation on Saturday. Stars Tom Sturridge — who plays Morpheus, a.k.a. Dream, the titular ruler of Dreaming — and Kirby Howell-Baptiste — who plays Death, Dream’s chic and easygoing sister — revealed the first look during Tudum, Netflix’s global virtual fan event. Executive produced by Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and showrunner Allan Heinberg (“The Catch,” “Scandal”), “The Sandman” is updating Gaiman’s graphic novel by...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Kevin Bacon Boards Blumhouse John Logan LGBTQIA+ Empowerment Feature As Star & EP

EXCLUSIVE:  Kevin Bacon is joining John Logan’s untitled horror project at Blumhouse and will also serve as an executive producer alongside executive producer Scott Turner Schofield. The movie is a LGBTQIA+ empowerment tale set at a gay conversion camp and stars Theo Germaine. The role marks a return for Bacon to the horror genre, a space he appeared in early on in his career with Friday the 13th.  Three-time Oscar nominee, Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator) will make his feature directorial debut with the film he also wrote. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Bacon will serve as an EP,...
CELEBRITIES
blackfilm.com

‘Pitch Perfect’ Series Ordered At Peacock; Adam Devine Stars

Today Peacock announced a straight-to-series-order for Pitch Perfect from Universal Television, based on the Universal Pictures film series of the same name. Original cast member – Adam Devine – has been named as the headliner for the new series. Devine appeared in the first two installments of the film franchise, will reprise his role as Bumper Allen, the vocal villain whom we love to loathe.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

‘Pretty Little Liars’ HBO Max Reboot Casts Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga

HBO Max announced that the cast of “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” now includes Sharon Leal, Elena Goode and Lea Salonga as series regulars and Zakiya Young and Carly Pope in recurring roles. Previously announced cast members of the “Pretty Little Liars” reboot include Chandler Kinney, Bailee Madison, Maia Reficco, Malia Pyles, Zaria, Mallory Bechtel, Alex Aiono and Eric Johnson. The series is set in the present, 20 years after a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, a disparate group of teen girls — the new “Little Liars” — find themselves tormented by an...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal Television#Pitch Perfect#Bumper#Universal Pictures#Entertainment Content
TVGuide.com

The Best Movies and Shows on HBO and HBO Max in October

October generally means spooky season, but the most exciting things coming to HBO and HBO Max next month (and there are many, many exciting things) aren't really all that scary — not in the traditional sense, anyway. I guess The Many Saints of Newark, the Sopranos prequel film, is frightening if the thought of entering the state of New Jersey freaks you out. Maybe you see Succession, which finally releases its third season in October, as a horror story about having to regularly interact with your crazy dad. Personally, I've decided that Dune, Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited sci-fi epic, is a frightening tale about the thought of Timothée Chalamet living on another planet where I can't regularly check up on what he's doing. Did that also just send a chill down your spine? Don't worry, it's all pretend.
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Peacock Is Making A Pitch Perfect Show With A Star From The Movies

Listen up, Pitches! It may have been four years since the last Pitch Perfect film hit the big screen, but it’s time to start warming up those vocal cords, because the a cappella competitions are back on. The film franchise, which Comcast’s NBC Universal owns, is being spun off into a TV series for the company’s streaming service, Peacock. But there’s a twist. (Because when isn’t there a twist?) The news about Peacock’s Pitch Perfect reveals the main cast will feature someone fans of the Bellas def weren’t expecting.
TV & VIDEOS
tvsourcemagazine.com

Your TV Source Roundup: ‘Pitch Perfect’ Spinoff Series, ‘The Amazing World of Gumball’ Returning, ‘Arcane’ Voice Cast Announced, ‘Rugrats’ Renewed, ‘Firefly Lane’ Casting, ‘The Problem with Jon Stewart’ Trailer and More!

Peacock has ordered a TV spinoff of the series Pitch Perfect. Adam Devine will lead the series, reprising his role of Bumper Allen from the movies. The series follows the character as he moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos Unveils ‘Bridgerton’s Massive Viewership In Data Dump, Talks Disney & Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit, More ‘Stranger Things’ & Streamer’s “Biggest Show Ever”

Shonda Rhimes is now officially the Empress of Netflix, thanks to the massive success of Bridgerton and a rare look under Netflix’s data hood. “We’re trying to be more transparent with talent, with the market,” Ted Sarandos said Monday, making no bones that the streamer’s info is still is “a big black box, mostly.” Speaking today at the Code Conference at the Beverly Hilton, the streamer’s co-CEO did drop some slides full of metrics that showed Season 1 of Rhimes’ period drama is the most initially watched and most engaged with series on the service. Additionally, this self-described attempt to be “more transparent”...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Germany
Destructoid

Anthony Mackie cast in wild-sounding Twisted Metal TV show

The latest word from Tinseltown is that actor Anthony Mackie — perhaps best known for his star turns as Marvel’s Falcon and Captain America — has signed on for the long-rumored television adaptation of PlayStation franchise Twisted Metal. According to the Hollywood insiders over at Deadline, Mackie will both star...
VIDEO GAMES
thestreamable.com

Peacock Greenlights New Streaming Version of ‘Pitch Perfect’

Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order TV reboot of Pitch Perfect based on the Universal film series, that will air on the streaming service as a Peacock Original. Together, the three Pitch Perfect films have grossed nearly $600 million at the worldwide box office. The new series will be executive produced by Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman for Brownstone Productions, Paul Brooks and Scott Neimayer with Gold Circle Films, along with Adam Devine and Megan Amram. Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the Pitch Perfect series, while Banks directed Pitch Perfect 2. Devine, who appeared in the first two films of the franchise, is set to star and reprise his role as Bumper Allen, the vocal villain of the series.
TV SERIES
TVLine

The Boys' 'R-Rated' College-Set Spinoff Ordered to Series at Amazon

The Boys is officially enrolling in college: Amazon Prime has given a series order to a spinoff set at a supes university. Additionally, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters (Agent Carter) have stepped in as showrunners, replacing Craig Rosenberg, who exited due to creative differences, per The Hollywood Reporter. Described as “part college show, part Hunger Games,” but “with all the heart, satire and raunch of The Boys,” the untitled offshoot takes place at “America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes” aka supes, which is run by Vought International. The spinoff will be an irreverent, “R-rated” series that explores the lives of...
TV & VIDEOS
kq2.com

TV OT: How the Emmys sounded the alarms for the award-show ratings nightmare. Plus: Casting 'LuLaRich,' and 'On the Verge'

The record-low ratings for last year's Emmys turned out to be the canary in the coalmine for steep across-the-board drops in award-show viewing -- the alarm for an unwelcome wakeup call. Yet if hope springs eternal that those shows can at least partially rebound, challenges associated with the pandemic and shift to streaming only heightened problems already plaguing TV's highest honor and awards in general.
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Pitch Perfect gets TV spin-off with original star returning

Pitch Perfect is getting a TV spin-off almost five years after the last film was released – and one of the film's original stars is coming back for the ride too. The series has been ordered by streaming service Peacock and will be set several years after the events of the final film, Variety has confirmed.
TV & VIDEOS
Syracuse.com

Netflix plans extended Roald Dahl universe; ‘Pitch Perfect’ TV series; more: Buzz

Netflix announced Wednesday that it has acquired the Roald Dahl Story Company, gaining the rights to the children’s author behind the books “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Witches,” “Matilda,” “The BFG,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox” and “James and the Giant Peach.” In a statement, the streaming service says it is planning to build a “unique universe across animated and live-action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theater, consumer products and more.” Does that mean we’ll get to see Willy Wonka meet the Big Friendly Giant? “There is no knowing what we shall see!” Dahl himself wrote in “James and the Giant Peach.” THR reports financial details weren’t disclosed, but it’s believed to be one of Netflix’s biggest purchases to date. The streamer is already working on a “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” series with Taika Waititi and Phil Johnston, plus an adaptation of “Matilda The Musical.”
MOVIES
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
61K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy